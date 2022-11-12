Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers Staff Predictions

The Texas A&M Aggies will try to snap their five-game losing streak when they travel to Auburn, Ala., to face the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5) has hit rock bottom at this point. The Aggies have lost consecutive games to Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Florida. To reach a bowl game, the Aggies must win their remaining three games, starting with the trip to Auburn.

The Tigers (3-6, 1-5) have their own issues. They fired Bryan Harsin as head coach last week, shortly after hiring a new athletic director. Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, a Tigers legend at running back, is the interim head coach. He lost his debut against Mississippi State, though it went to overtime before the Bulldogs won, 39-33.

Here are the All Aggies staff predictions for the game.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher: The Aggies are kind of a mess right now, but the Tigers are a bigger one. I think Conner Weigman gets his first win as a starter and the Aggies edge Auburn in a close one. Texas A&M 31, Auburn 27

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Both the Aggies and the Tigers roll into Saturday on five-game losing streaks. A&M is the better team on paper but I think the pressure on coach Jimbo Fisher continues to mount with yet another loss to seal what has been a lost season for the Ags. Auburn 23, Texas A&M 20

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: The Aggies are going to have to prove to me they can win a game before I pick them again this season. Five straight losses. I don’t care if Auburn is in turmoil, has a new interim coach in Cadillac Williams and has less talent. The Tigers pushed Mississippi State to overtime and the only thing Texas A&M is pushing right now is disappointment. Auburn 37, Texas A&M 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Texas A&M’s Conner Weigman returning under center is huge, but the season is lost for Texas A&M. Injuries keep stockpiling and morale keeps depleting. This is a defense that's allowing teams to rush for over 200 yards per outing. Meanwhile, the Auburn trio of Robby Ashford, Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter have averaged 4.6 yards per play and have scored 19 of the team's 26 touchdowns. The Tigers stay alive for another week, while the Aggies officially become the second team in the SEC to become bowl ineligible for 2022. Auburn 34, Texas A&M 28

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: A battle of the two teams at the bottom of the SEC West, a once-promising battle between Texas A&M and Auburn has been reduced to a meme game. There isn't much left to be said about these two teams, and with that being said, give me Auburn in a close game at home. Auburn 28, Texas A&M 27

