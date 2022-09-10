Ugly First Quarter as Aggies Tied 0-0 After One: Live Updates

The Texas A&M Aggies started off their 2022 season on a strong note with a 31-0 blowout victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

It was a slow start for the Aggies, however after a lengthy rain delay they were able to get things going offensively. Quarterback Haynes King finished the day completing 20 of 31 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns, while also tallying three interceptions.

The receiver duo of Ainias Smith and Yulkeith Brown torched the Bearkats' defense, combining for 232 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 8 receptions, averaging a whopping 29 yards per reception.

Defensively, the Aggies were just as dominant as they completely stifled the Bearkat offense both before and after the weather delay. They held the Bearkats' offense to only 198 yards of total offense, limiting them to a mere 81 yards through the air.

Now, the Aggies welcome the App State Mountaineers to College station, where they must limit an offense who put up 61 points and 649 yards of total offense in a Week 1 loss.

Stay tuned here at AllAggies.com as we provide drive-by-drive updates as the Aggies take on the Mountaineers from Kyle Field.

In-game updates will appear below after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Aggies 0, Mountaineers 0

Texas A&M won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. The Aggies will start on defense.

Chase Brice finds Christian Wells on 39 for a gain of 27 yards to keep the Mountaineers' drive alive.

The Aggies' defense buckles down and forces the Mountaineer offense off of the field on 4th and 8.

The Aggies will start their drive at their own 14.

The Aggies are forced to punt as well, with the Mountaineer defense getting off of the field.

On 4th and 1, the Aggie defense jumps offsides and keeps the Mountaineer drive alive.

The Mountaineers 42-yard field goal attempt is no good, as the Aggie defense holds after the lengthy App State drive.

The Aggies will start their drive at their own 25.

FUMBLE RECOVERY MOUNTAINEERS: Huge turnover for the Mountaineer defense who starts inside the Aggie 30-yard line.

The Mountaineers start their drive at the Aggies 29.

An ugly drive defensively for the Aggies, as a pass interference and two facemask penalties have the Mountaineers threatening to score.

