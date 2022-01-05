What Could D.J. Durkin Bring to Texas A&M's Defense?

Mike Elko created the "Wrecking Crew 2.0" during his time with Texas A&M. It's time to see what D.J. Durkin can do to build off that moniker.

Durkin is being targeted to take over for Elko, who left to become Duke's next coach. A member of the SEC defensive coordinator committee, Durkin has spent the past two seasons at Ole Miss, helping the Rebels improve from one of the worst FBS units in 2020 to something stable in 2021.

News was initially reported last month that Jimbo Fisher was interested after the turnaround in the Landshark defense. If that's not enough, Durkin's coached at some of the biggest programs, with coordinator roles at both Florida and Michigan before becoming Maryland's coach in 2016.

There's controversy with Durkin from his time at Maryland that included a player death and ultimately playing a part in his firing after two seasons. As a coordinator, he's gotten the best out of his defensive lineup in each location.

The first question fans could be asking is about the scheme. At Ole Miss, the Rebels constantly used six defensive backs with a three-man rush. That was a request per Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and not Durkin's initial design.

At both Michigan and Florida, Durkin's concepts differed. With the Gators, it was a base 4-3 approach. Under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, the Wolverines ran a 3-4 front.

A&M's base set is four defensive linemen with two linebackers and a five-man defensive backfield. It was a concept Fisher ran back during his time at Florida State and mastered with Elko during their four-year partnership.

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made it clear that the 4-2-5 scheme would remain intact regardless of defensive coordinator.

“Defensive coordinators don’t bring in new schemes," Fisher said last month. "You ain’t changing everything. We’re going to run what we run.

"Recruits know the system is going to stay the same and four of your assistants are going to stay the same."

Durkin likely will be working closely with Tyler Santucci, who currently serves as A&M's linebackers coach. Prior to opting out of the Gator Bowl due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Fisher named Santucci the interim coordinator.

“His ability to be a coordinator or co-coordinator with us in the future, and wherever we go with this thing, is very big,” Fisher said of Santucci last month. “He’s a heck of a young coach.”

The expectations for Fisher are the same regardless of who was hired as defensive coordinator. A&M over his tenure has best been known for quality defensive play and standout performances in big games.

This season the Aggies had the No. 3 scoring defense and a top-20 finish in total defense, holding opponents to just 327.5 yards per game. The year prior, Texas A&M finished ninth in total defense, its highest ranking since 1993.

The loss of Elko leaves a hole in recruiting, but the Aggies should be covered. Santucci is a name on the rise on the recruiting trail, as are assistant coaches Terry Price, Elijah Robinson and TJ Rushing, all of whom remain on staff.

Fisher has been through change before, having lost six assistants in 2012 at Florida State. The following year, the Seminoles won a national title.

"I’m still involved in defense," Fisher said. "I’m still going to be involved in what we run on defense and how we run it, and the systems aren’t changing.”

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here