Trio of Aggies Named to Phil Steele Preseason All-American Teams

Steele recently released his preseason All-American teams which featured three Aggies.

Expectations are through the roof for the Texas A&M Aggies this season, as fans hope to see the team take that next step under coach Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies return a lot of players from a 2021 team that went 8-4, including a 4-4 conference record. 

While 8-4 is a respectable record and something to be positive about, there is little doubt that an 8-4, or similar, record in 2022 might be seen as a disappointment by some. However, with the talent the Aggies return, it does feel hard to imagine them not having a better record. 

For the Aggies, the perceived strength of the team does appear to be the defense, but that is not a universally held belief. According to Phil Steele, who releases preseason All-American teams, a trio of Aggies on the offensive side of the ball found themselves on his All-American teams. 

Second Team Offensive Guard - Layden Robinson

Robinson is considered one of the best guard prospects in college football ahead of the 2022 season, and for good reason. He started 10 out 12 games for the Aggies last season, helping anchor the offensive line. Looking to boost his draft stock, Robinson should be in store for a big 2022 for the Aggies on the offensive line. 

Third Team Wide Receiver - Ainias Smith 

In 2021 Smith hauled in 47 receptions for 509 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 10.8 yards per reception. Those numbers might jump off the page, however, Smith could be in line for an increase across the board statistically in 2022 if the Aggies' quarterback situation develops favorably. 

Fourth Team All-Purpose Back - Devon Achane

Achane exploded onto the scene for the Aggies in 2021, showcasing the talent that could propel him to best running back in college football status. He would run for 910 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging a whopping seven yards per carry. If Achane can emulate his 2021 season in 2022, Fourth Team All-America might end up selling him short. 

