Tannehill Scores Touchdown in AFC Pro Bowl Victory

COLLEGE STATION - Former Texas A & M quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been in for an impressive start to the new year. After a 9-7 season as the Tennessee Titans quarterback, the former Aggie led his team to an AFC Championship appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the Chiefs will be heading to the Super Bowl down in Miami, Tannehill headed to Orlando as Patrick Mahomes replacement in the Pro Bowl. The 31-year-old quarterback would see limited action in Sunday's game, but one pass was all he needed to give the AFC roster the victory.

In the closing minutes of the third quarter, Tannehill would connect with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark for a 60-yard touchdown. The AFC would go on to pick up a 38-33 win in Camping World Stadium. Tannehill would finish with 60 yards a touchdown and interception in the victory.

The impending free agent should receive high praise heading into the 2020 offseason. As the Titans starting quarterback, Tannehill threw for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He would also rush for 185 yards and four touchdowns on his way to a career-best 70.3% completion rating.

One of the former top recruits in the Dennis Franchione era, Tannehill played a variety of positions, including quarterback and wide receiver during his time in College Station. As a pass-catcher, he would collect 112 receptions for 1,596 yards and 10 touchdowns. Under center, he would throw for 5,450 yards, 42 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. The Miami Dolphins would select him with the eighth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Tannehill's record in playoffs currently sits at 2-2 in two postseason appearances.