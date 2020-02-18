AllAggies
Tennessee Titans' RB Believes in Former A&M QB Ryan Tannehill

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION — Former Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to hit the free agent market after his lone season with the Tennessee Titans. If running back Derrick Henry has a say in the process of  bringing back players, the former Aggie might be off the market sooner than he entered it. 

In a recent episode of  "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, the former Alabama runner stated that he believes Tannehill should return to Tennessee. The question was raised when teammate Taylor Lewan asked what the league-leading rushing would think of the team adding former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady this offseason. 

"I would think: Why isn't Ryan Tannehill good enough?" Henry said on the podcast when asked about his reaction if the Titans looked into signing the six-time Super Bowl winner. "He [Brady] still can play. Obviously, age doesn't matter for him, he's still playing at a high level, but my question would be: Why ain't Ryan good enough, you know?"

Following the benching of former No.2 pick Marcus Mariota, Tannehill led the charge for a regular season push in the Music City. The Titans would go 7-3 under the former Dolphins' quarterback while Tannehill would throw for 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns. 

The Titans would defeat both New England and the Baltimore Ravens in the postseason before falling to the eventual Super Champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Henry considers Brady the "greatest quarterback of all-time" but believes the Titans should bring back Tannehill for the start of the new decade. 

"Tom Brady is the GOAT," Henry said. "That is no question. At all. The best of all time. But then, at the same time, I mean, Ryan Tannehill is our quarterback, went to the AFC Championship. Why would we not want Ryan back? Just wanted to clear that up, Tom Brady is the GOAT." 

 

One of the top recruits under Mike Sherman, Tannehill played four seasons in College Station — three alongside All-Pro linebacker Von Miller. As a versatile weapon for the Aggies in the Big 12, the Lubbock native would play multiple positions during his four stint — predominately wide receiver and quarterback. 

In four seasons at Kyle Field, Tannehill would throw for 5,420 yards and 42 touchdowns while hauling in 112 catches for 10 touchdown receptions. He was selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by Miami. 

