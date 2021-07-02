Texas A&M Aggies 2021 Opponent Preview: Colorado Buffaloes

Texas A&M will head to the Mile High City for a date with former Big 12 rival Colorado

Texas A&M will be a week in the 2020 season before a road trip is called upon. And while the Aggies know Folsom Field quite well during its time in the Big 12, The Colorado Buffaloes won't be the host team per say.

Instead, the Aggies and Buffs will battle it out at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver for a neutral location outing. Maybe this quiets the Colorado fan base and makes it a more even match?

Texas A&M and Colorado have a history during their time in the Big 12. Overall, the Buffaloes actually hold the record with a 6-3 advantage over the Aggies. The last time these two teams met was in a 2009 35-34 nailbiter in favor of the Colorado.

This time around, Texas A&M feels to be the stronger opponent. After all, a 10-1 record will give anyone the confidence to build off a season.

Colorado

2020 Record: 4-2 (3-1 Pac 12)

Head coach: Karl Dorrell

Dorrell is entering his second season with Colorado following his hire in February of 2020.

Offensive Set: Spread

Defensive Set: 3-4

Returning starters on Offense: 6

The Buffaloes will be looking for a new quarterback with Sam Noyer transfering to Oregon State. The run game should be something to watch for as Jarek Broussard should look to build off his 2020 finish.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB Brendon Lewis Soph /J.T. Shrout, (RS Soph Transfer)

RB Jarek Broussard, RS Jr.*

WR La'Vonte Shenault, RS Soph*

WR Brenden Rice, Soph

WR Dimitri Stanley, RS Jr*

TE Brady Russell, RS Jr.

LT Frank Fillip, RS So

LG Kary Kutsch, Sr.*

C Colby Pursell, Sr.*

RG Casey Roderick, RS Soph*

RT Jake Wiley, RS Soph.

* Denotes returning starters

Returning starters on Defense: 7

Like the offense, Colorado is replacing more names than expected. However, a handful of the talent that is expected to play a starting role has experienced snaps in the past.

Projected starters on Defense:

DE Terrance Lang, RS Jr.*

NG Jalen Sami, RS Soph

DT Na’im Rodman, Soph

OLB Guy Thomas, Jr.*

LB Robert Barnes, Grad Transfer

LB Nate Landman, Sr*

OLB Carson Wells, RS Jr*

STAR Chris Miller, RS Jr.

CB Christian Gonzalez, Fr.*

CB Mekhi Blackmon, RS Jr.*

S Isaiah Lewis, Jr.

S Mark Perry, Soph*

Newcomers to Know:

LB Robert Barnes

Barnes joins the Buffaloes following three seasons at Oklahoma. Originally recruited as a safety, Alex Grinch elected to use his speed to his advantage, playing him up the middle as the coverage back. Expect that to be the role for Barnes in the same look with Landman playing more of the run.

QB J.T. Shrout

Shrout could be a name that wins the starting role with Moyer leaving the program. During his time with the Volunteers, he threw for 500 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions. If Dorrell is looking to run a more pro-style offense, Shrout might be the best option.

After Texas A&M:

The Buffaloes have yet another tough matchup, this time at home against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are looking to build off a lowly 3-4 finish in 2020.

