Aggies Defense Gels in Opener vs Kent State

The A&M defense stole the show Saturday night in a game that included the debut of Haynes King as Aggies' quarterback.

The Texas A&M defense shined early and often Saturday night in the season-opener at Kyle Field against the Kent State Golden Flashes, as the Aggies won 41-10.

The Golden Flashes feature a dual-threat quarterback in Dustin Crum, and Crum was the only real test to the Aggies' defense on a night when the A&M offense turned the ball over five times. Those five turnovers resulted in good field position for Kent State each time, but the Aggies' defense was up to the task.

On a squad that returned nine of 11 starters from last season, the veterans led the way.

Senior Leon O'Neal snagged two interceptions on the night, including an 85-yard pick-six off Crum in the third quarter, while DeMarvin Leal led the defensive line.

What are some of our defensive takeaways from Saturday night's A&M win over Kent State?

A&M's Defense Might Be Better Than Last Season

After allowing 225.3 yards per game last season, the Aggies' defense allowed just 10 points and 336 total yards against Kent State on Saturday night. And that was against Dustin Crum and the nation's best offense from last season, an offense that averaged 49.8 points and 606.5 yards last season.

Maybe even more impressive is the passing totals allowed Saturday night. The 2020 Aggies' defense was known for having somewhat of a soft secondary, allowing 225.3 yards passing per game. Against Kent State, the combination of Crum and Collin Shlee combined for just 14-for-30 passing and 110-yards total.

The Defensive Line Is Still A Strength Of The Team

Winning the line of scrimmage battle is important in winning games. The A&M defensive line dominated Kent State's struggling offensive line all night, pressuring Crum and forcing him out of the pocket. DeMarvin Leal had a sack nullified by a face mask call, or his stat line would've been even more impressive.

The Golden Flashes tried to use an up-tempo offense to start the game in an attempt to keep the defense off-balance. It didn't work. The constant pressure on Crum and company forced Kent State to improvise and alter their game plan.

Leon O'Neal Is A Beast

Senior safety Leon O’Neal Jr. came up with a pair of interceptions, including one he returned 85 yards for a touchdown, and another that occurred in the end zone to close out the half to keep the score 10-3 in favor of the Aggies.

O'Neal has already matched his interception total from last season, with two, and has already scored on the season, something he failed to do in all of 2020.

There Is Still Much Work To Do

While this season-opening win over Kent State is impressive, the Golden Flashes are not the team A&M was built to beat. The Aggies won't be as impressive against Alabama or Mississippi State while still shaking off rust.

The good news is with Colorado and New Mexico still on the schedule before SEC play begins on Sept. 25 against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium, the rust should fall off. And with questions still remaining on the offensive side of the ball, the defense may need to carry this team for the first month of the 2021 schedule.

