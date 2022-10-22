Texas A&M Aggies Trail South Carolina Gamecocks Early Q1: Live Game Updates

For head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, wins have been surprisingly hard to come by in 2022. Luckily, their Week 8 opponent is one they have plenty of experience beating.

Texas A&M will continue its SEC slate on Saturday when the Aggies face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., at 6:30 p.m. central. A&M is 8-0 all time against the Gamecocks, and they need to keep that streak alive to avoid dropping below .500.

The Aggies (3-3, 1-2 in SEC) are coming off a bye week and have had more than a week to recover from its 24-20 loss to Alabama. The Aggies are two games back of the top of the SEC West, and if they have any hope at all of worming their way back into the race, they cannot lose another game.

Likewise, South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) is coming off a bye week. However, the Gamecocks executed an upset on the road before the bye week, beating Kentucky, 24-14, for their first SEC win of the season. The Gamecocks are two games back of the lead in the SEC East Division. But, they’re 14-3 coming off bye weeks since 2009.

Follow along here at AllAggies.com for live game updates from the Texas A&M Aggies' SEC showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Live updates will appear here following kick off...

FIRST QUARTER: South Carolina 17, Texas A&M 3

-Aggies kick to start the game and Gamecocks returner Xavier Legette takes it 100 yards to the house to give South Carolina a 7-0 lead on the game's first play. South Carolina 7, Texas A&M 0 (Q1 14:46).

-Texas A&M will start their first drive at their own 25-yard line.

-South Carolina DB Darius Rush picks off Aggies QB Hayne King's pass and returns it 63 yards to the A&M 5-yard line. It's first-and-goal for the Gamecocks.

-Gamecocks are held to just a FG despite the short field. South Carolina 10, Texas A&M 0 (Q1 12:22).

-The Aggies mishandle a snap and turn the ball over again. South Carolina recovers and starts their drive in the red zone.

-Gamecocks RB Beal-Smith scores a South Carolina TD from 5 yards out and it's a three score game. South Carolina 17, Texas A&M 0 (Q1 9:51).

-Aggies finally get on the board with a 51-yard FG from K Randy Bond and it's back within two scores. South Carolina 17, Texas A&M 3 (Q1 6:50).

