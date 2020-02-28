Texas A&M Announces Spring Game Kickoff

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A & M officially announced the annual maroon and white game will take place at 6:00 pm on Saturday, April 18. This will be the first time the game will be played during the evening as weather conditions will play a factor in this season's decision.

The start of spring practice will also be moved forward to after spring break this season. The program had previously announced that spring practice would begin on Monday, March 23. The game has always been held on parents weekend, which will also be a new first to better prepare for the 2020 season.

The impending season should play in the Aggies favor following a mixed 2019 campaign. The team will return a plethora of starters on both sides of the ball, with punter Braden Mann, wide receiver Quartney Davis and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike being the most significant removals.

The eyes will be on the offense as Kellen Mond enters his fourth season as the Aggies starter. Last season, the San Antonio native excelled at Kyle Field but struggled on the road and in neutral locations. Running back Isaiah Spiller will garner most of the carries as four runners, including former starter Jashaun Corbin, left the program before the start of the new year.

Offensively, the Aggies will return several key weapons from the season before. Wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon will lead the pack while running back Ainias Smith and tight ends Jalen Wydermyer and Baylor Cupp are expected to be role players in year 3 of the Jimbo Fisher era. Cupp missed all last season after undergoing ankle surgery during fall camp.

On the defensive side of the ball, the team will return several former freshmen with experience under their belt. All-SEC freshman Demani Richardson and DeMarvin Leal will have a chance to expand their role after stellar first-season success. The Aggies will also return the likes of defensive captain Buddy Johnson and defensive end Tyree Johnson.

The new recruits will have a chance to earn reps for the impending season with a strong camp next month. Five-star defensive back Jaylon Jones and four-star quarterback Haynes King headline the new group. Four-star safety Antonio Johnson could also be looked at as an early contributor following the departure of Leon O'Neal Jr., who entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

The Aggies schedule should help produce more "Ws" in the column after an intense 7-5 record. Games like Clemson and Georgia have been replaced with teams such as Colorado and Vanderbilt. The out of conference schedule will also feature Fresno State, Abilene Christian and North Texas.