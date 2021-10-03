Does Texas A&M Survive The AP Poll Rankings?

With a loss to Mississippi State, the Aggies are no longer ranked.

It was fun while it lasted, Aggie fans.

Texas A&M will not find a number next to its name for the first time since 2019 after being removed from the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Aggies are coming off a 26-22 loss to Mississippi State at home and move to 0-2 in conference play.

A&M's offense struggled to find any consistency throughout Saturday's game. Either the team would capitalize on a big play, or settle for short yardage. There never felt to be a middle ground in coach Jimbo Fisher's play-calling or in quarterback Zach Calzada's play.

“They made the plays that we didn’t,” Fisher said. “We’ve got to do a better job overall in all three phases.”

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers lit up A&M's secondary for four straight quarters. Entering Saturday, he ranked top 10 nationally in passing yards, completion rating, touchdowns and quarterback rating.

He'll remain there for another week.

Rogers finished with 408 passing yards and three touchdowns on 59 passing attempts. The Bulldogs also relied on short passing instead of the long ball, averaging 6.9 yards per throw.

Bulldogs wide receiver Makai Polk led all receivers with 13 catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns, including a 15-yard grab in the third quarter that ultimately propelled Mississippi State ahead. From then on, the Aggies were forced to play catch up.

Calzada scrambled on third down for a 25-yard touchdown run, brining A&M back by five. On the ensuing drive, the Aggies would settle for a 44-yard field goal from Seth Small to bring them back within two.

One drive later, Calzada would be sacked in the end zone, culminating in a game-sealing safety. A&M now must prepare for No. 1 Alabama at home next Saturday evening.

“We need a lot of leadership and a lot of people who want to play,” A&M running back Devon Achane said.

With several marquee matchups in the SEC, A&M remained the one team to drop out of the Top 25 altogether. Arkansas moves from No. 8 to No. 13 following a 37-0 loss to No. 2 Georgia. Florida falls from No. 10 to No. 20 following a 20-13 road loss against Kentucky in Lexington.

Ole Miss, which entered Saturday ranked No. 12, now comes in at No. 17 after a 42-21 loss to the Crimson Tide. Auburn moves up to No. 18 after a come-from-behind road win against LSU. Kentucky joins the Top 25 for the first time this season, moving into the No. 16 spot.

AP Top 25 Poll

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Cincinnati

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Michigan

10. BYU

11. Michigan State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Arkansas

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Kentucky

17. Ole Miss

18. Auburn

19. Wake Forest

20. Florida

21. Texas

22. Arizona State

23. NC State

24. SMU

25. San Diego State

