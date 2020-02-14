Texas A&M Loses DE To Transfer Portal

COLLEGE STATION — According to multiple sources, Texas A & M defensive end Tyree Wilson will enter the transfer portal this coming offseason. The news was first reported by 24/7 Sports and later confirmed by Wilson.

A redshirt freshman in 2019, Wilson played in 11 games this season after redshirting during the 2018 campaign. He collected 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack during his one season of play.

Initially recruited by Kevin Sumlin, new head coach Jimbo Fisher honored the commitment and transformed Wilson into a hybrid player. In Mike Elko's defense, the former linebacker would play a mix of roles in both the trenches and as standup blitzer. Following an injury to Michael Clemons last season, Wilson would remain on the line as the strong side defensive end.

With the recruits entering College Station, there's a limited role for the Aggies hybrid defender. As the team would only lose five players to graduation and four underclassmen to the NFL, A & M was expected to lose multiple players to the transfer portal to attain their goal of a 25-man recruiting class.

Wilson is now the 10th former Aggie to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Others include wide receiver Roshauud Paul, offensive tackle Kellen Diesch, tight end Camron Horry, cornerback Moses Reynolds, safety Brian Johnson and running backs Deneric Prince, Cordarrian Richardson, Jashaun Corbin and Jacob Kibodi.

Tight end Glenn Beal was also in the transfer portal but elected to return to College Station after several weeks. He will be the team's primary blocking tight end this season with the return of freshman standout Baylor Cupp.

Corbin returned home to Florida State while Diesch signed with Arizona State as a graduate transfer. Both Prince and Johnson joined the staff at Tusla while Reynolds and Kibodi are at the FCS level Incarnate Word. There still is no word on where the others have elected to finish their playing careers.

According to the rules set by the NCAA in the transfer portal, schools are free to contact a player without restrictions to their previous commitment. A player could enter their name in the transfer portal, but does not have to leave the current program following entrance. A player is free to withdraw his name at any time and return to the former program if the school accepts him back.

The school is not under obligation to keep a player on scholarship once they enter the portal.