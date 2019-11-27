Aggie
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Texas A&M Media Bowl Projections Heading into Week 13

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - No matter the outcome of Saturday's game in Tiger Stadium, Texas A&M will be bowling for the 11th consecutive season. A win boosts their chances for a better game, but the more than likely, fans can start prepping for bowl season.

Four locations seem to be the ideal spots for the Aggies to play. Depending on how the team plays against LSU this weekend, it could mean a date with an early bowl game nearing Christmas. Should it be competitive, the Aggies will likely be in play for a game following the new year. 

While the season might not have gone exactly as planned, the team can hold their head high they'll be representing the conference in December. Come selection Sunday, fans can start booking their tickets on where they'll play. 

Looking at the national media, it's clear most have the same idea with where the Aggies are headed. Florida and Texas seem to be the two states A&M fans should be looking at. Let's see where they could be playing and who they could be facing next month. 

Sports Illustrated: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Texas, Houston, Texas, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN

Sports Illustrated's Aggie Maven Cole Thompson: Outback Bowl vs. Minnesota, Tampa, Fla. Jan. 1, Noon CT on ESPN. 

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State, Houston, Texas, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN

24/7 Sports: Outback Bowl vs. Penn State, Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon CT, ESPN

USA Today: Outback Bowl vs. Minnesota , Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon CT, ESPN

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: Outback Bowl vs. Penn State, Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon Central, ESPN 

ESPN's Mark Schlabach: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Texas, Houston, Texas, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN

CBS Sports: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State, Houston, Texas, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN

Athlon Sports: Outback Bowl vs. Penn State, Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon CT, ESPN

Stadium Sports: Outback Bowl vs. Minnesota, Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon Central, ESPN

Sporting News: Outback Bowl vs. Penn State, Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon CT, ESPN

College Football News: VRBO Citrus Bowl vs. Wisconsin, Orlando, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon CT, ABC

Bleacher Report: Outback Bowl vs. Penn State, Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon CT, ESPN

Banner Society: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Virginia Tech, Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 2., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

College Football Madness: Outback Bowl vs. Minnesota , Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon CT, ESPN

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind Enemy Lines: Breaking Down LSU with LSU Maven

Cole Thompson
1 0

Aggie Maven was joined by LSU Maven's Glen West

Locked on Aggies: Into the Tiger's Den

Cole Thompson
0

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Thompson
1 0

The Aggies fought back, but it was too late

Locked on Aggies: Chatting Bout Burrow

Cole Thompson
0

Is Joe Burrow the real deal?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Thompson
0

If Jimbo Fisher is talking about quarterbacks, you best listen

Aggies in the NFL: Evans Joins Historic Club With Sunday's Outing

Cole Thompson
0

Mike Evans is the only other receiver to start his career with six 1,000 yard seasons.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Thompson
1 0

Where will the Aggies be playing come bowl season?

Lockedonpodcast.com

Cole Thompson
0

Texas A&M nearly completed the comeback

Texas A&M Doesn't Look at the Past, Instead Prep for Future Against LSU

Cole Thompson
0

The Aggies are hoping for similar results that mirror 2018

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Thompson
0

The Tigers will look to finish the season undefeated