Texas A&M Media Bowl Projections Heading into Week 13

COLLEGE STATION - No matter the outcome of Saturday's game in Tiger Stadium, Texas A & M will be bowling for the 11th consecutive season. A win boosts their chances for a better game, but the more than likely, fans can start prepping for bowl season.

Four locations seem to be the ideal spots for the Aggies to play. Depending on how the team plays against LSU this weekend, it could mean a date with an early bowl game nearing Christmas. Should it be competitive, the Aggies will likely be in play for a game following the new year.

While the season might not have gone exactly as planned, the team can hold their head high they'll be representing the conference in December. Come selection Sunday, fans can start booking their tickets on where they'll play.

Looking at the national media, it's clear most have the same idea with where the Aggies are headed. Florida and Texas seem to be the two states A & M fans should be looking at. Let's see where they could be playing and who they could be facing next month.

Sports Illustrated: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Texas, Houston, Texas, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN

Sports Illustrated's Aggie Maven Cole Thompson: Outback Bowl vs. Minnesota, Tampa, Fla. Jan. 1, Noon CT on ESPN.

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State, Houston, Texas, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN

24/7 Sports: Outback Bowl vs. Penn State, Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon CT, ESPN

USA Today: Outback Bowl vs. Minnesota , Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon CT, ESPN

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: Outback Bowl vs. Penn State, Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon Central, ESPN

ESPN's Mark Schlabach: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Texas, Houston, Texas, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN

CBS Sports: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State, Houston, Texas, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN

Athlon Sports: Outback Bowl vs. Penn State, Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon CT, ESPN

Stadium Sports: Outback Bowl vs. Minnesota, Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon Central, ESPN

Sporting News: Outback Bowl vs. Penn State, Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon CT, ESPN

College Football News: VRBO Citrus Bowl vs. Wisconsin, Orlando, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon CT, ABC

Bleacher Report: Outback Bowl vs. Penn State, Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon CT, ESPN

Banner Society: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Virginia Tech, Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 2., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

College Football Madness: Outback Bowl vs. Minnesota , Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon CT, ESPN