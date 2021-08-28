Texas A&M Names New 12th Man For 2021 Season

Texas A&M has officially given its prestigious 12th Man Honors To Junior Long Snapper, Connor Choate

Texas A&M holds one of, if not the, most prestigious on-field roster traditions in the entire county with the 12th man.

On Saturday morning, the 2021 12th Man was officially announced by the university, just hours after head coach Jimbo Fisher made the announcement to the team.

The highly-coveted honor went to junior long snapper Connor Choate, who is entering his junior season with Texas A&M.

The 12th Man honor stems all the way back to the 1922 season when legendary coach Dana X. Bible's team was decimated by injuries, having just 11 players left standing, prompting a student, E. King Gill, to come down from the stands.

The Aggies won that game 22-14 over Center College, one of the top teams in the country at the time.

Gill would go on to be the inspiration for the honor, which represents the A&M student body both past and present, in the form of the No. 12 jersey number.

Choate, who started his career at Memphis, is a Coppell, Texas native, and transferred to Texas A&M as a walkon after his freshman season with the Tigers.

First taking the field for the Aggies in 2019, Choate started all 13 games, and was eventually awarded the Special Teams Newcomer of the Year Award at the team's annual banquet.

During his sophomore season in 2020, Choate played in and started every game once again for the Aggies, and was named the team's Special Teams MVP.

Linebacker Braden White spent the last two season's as the team's 12th Man before ending his career with the Aggies in 2020.

Choate will likely follow suit and spend the next two seasons with the honor.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here