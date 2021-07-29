Texas A&M OL Chris Morris Leaves Program

Former Texas A&M offensive lineman has left the Aggies' football program and found a new home at East Central Mississippi Community College, as he indicated on his Twitter profile.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher announced before the start of spring ball that Morris was not in school and was likely to transfer.

READ MORE: Texas To The SEC: Time For Texas A&M To Rewrite The Script

Morris was recruited to the Aggies as both an offensive guard and tackle but has not had the ideal height at 6-foot-3. But his long arms suggested he could easily play tackle at the next level and he saw time there while in high school.

Morris's status as an early enrollee somewhat hid his potentially troubled past. He was interviewed by the Memphis, Tennessee Fox affiliate Fox 13 in a piece that was featured on January 10, where he described being homeless:

"It was one point where I was like dead broke in shelters. Walking around with no shoes on. Some days you didn’t eat. Some days you had to go take something to eat.”

Morris overcame those circumstances with help from a fellow football player from Bowling Green who started a homeschooling program. Melvin Cole, the administrator of the program began to emphasize education more after seeing low literacy rates in athletes.

READ MORE: SEC Adds Sooners And Longhorns With Unanimous Vote

It paid off for Morris, who was able to graduate high school early.

However, Morris' problems grew worse after his arrival in College Station when he was picked up for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and reckless driving charges in late December. He did not play in any games for the Aggies last season.

The departure of Morris means that A&M is down to junior Kenyon Green at left tackle and sophomore Blake Trainor at right tackle. The Aggies also had converted defensive tackle Derick Hunter working with the offensive line in the spring but he missed time with an injury.

Texas A&M did sign six offensive linemen in their 2021 recruiting class including Tennessee transfer Jahmir Johnson who is currently on campus and expected to fight for the starting right tackle spot. He started 17 games for the Volunteers over three seasons there.

CONTINUE THE DISCUSSION on the All Aggies FanNation Message Board!



Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here