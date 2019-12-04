Texas A&M RB Jacob Kibodi Enters the Transfer Portal

COLLEGE STATION - Two days after tight end Glenn Beal announced his decision to transfer, Texas A & M would lose another offensive weapon. This time, it comes in the backfield with a promising player.

Sophomore running back Jacob Kibodi announced Wednesday that he would be entering the transfer portal after two seasons in College Station. The 6-foot-2 running back played in eight games, starting in two, rushing for 131 yards on 13 carries and scoring a touchdown.

Following the loss of Jashaun Corbin, Kibodi was expected to split reps with freshman running back Isaiah Spiller. The veteran of the two was given the first opportunity to start but struggled to produce yards past the line of scrimmage.

Kibodi would not play in the final two games of the season with A & M coach Jimbo Fisher favoring fellow sophomore running back Cordarrian Richardson instead.

A former three-star recruit Christian Life Academy, Kibodi was a lower-ranking member of A & M’s 2017 signing class. He rushed for 1,208 yards and 12 touchdowns on 141 carries as a high school senior. He would receive offers from Arizona, Arizona State and Purdue before officially committing to the Aggies.

With the return of Corbin and the emergence of Spiller, Kibodi would have likely fallen to the fourth running back on the depth chart. Fisher began using Richardson near the end of the season due to his brute strength between the trenches.

Each time a player enters the transfer portal, entrance into the system does not guarantee the player plans to leave the program. The portal allows other schools to contact players without restriction to gauge the interest of his services for the foreseeable future. Kibodi still could return to College Station next season.

The New Orleans native will finish his Aggie career with 270 total rushing yards and two touchdowns. Coach Fisher has yet to comment on the situation.