Kent State Players To Watch VS Texas A&M in Week 1

Kent State comes to college station as one of the more dangerous non-Power 5 teams in the country

In week one, the Texas A&M Aggies will open up their 2021 schedule at Kyle Field against the Kent State Golden Flashes, with high expectations at their backs.

The Golden Flashes, however, have their own expectations to live up to..

With one of the most dangerous offenses in the Group of 5 at their disposal, Kent State will be a handful for Mike Elko's defense.

That unit, which ranked first in the nation in scoring offense (49.7 ppg) and total offense (606.5 ypg), returns nine starters, including quarterback Dustin Crum, who looks to be poised for a breakout season.

The Golden Flashes also ranked third in the country in rushing offense (283 ypg) and 10th in passing offense (323.5 ypg)

On the defensive side of the ball, Kent State returns a good deal of starters and will also be supplemented by an influx of Power 5 transfers at all levels of the defense.

While the Golden Flashes mostly struggled in 2020 on the defensive side of the ball, the one bright spot from last season was the pass defense, which ranked third in the nation, giving up just 162 yards per game.

QB Dustin Crum

A dynamic QB poised for a breakout season, Dustin Crum can do it both through the air or on the ground for Kent State. In just four games last season, Crum finished the year completing 83-of-113 passes 1,181 yards, and 12 touchdowns with just two picks, while rushing for 240 yards and four more scores on 44 rushing attempts.

RB Marquez Cooper

The Golden Flashes leading returning rusher from last season, Marquez Cooper is a dynamic rusher, who has a nose for the end zone. In 2020, Cooper finished the year with 56 carries for 282 yards and five touchdowns in just four games.

RB Xavier Williams

Just one part of the four-headed monster that is the Kent State rushing attack, Xavier Williams brings a change of pace and explosiveness to the offense. Last season, Williams finished with 27 carries for 216 yards and three scores, averaging eight yards per carry along the way.

LB Kesean Gamble

A playmaker for the Kent State defense, Gamble led the Golden Flashes in both tackles for loss (six) and sacks (three). Gamble also had 12 total tackles in his four games.

LB Dean Clark

The Golden Flashes leading tackler from last season, Dean Clark is a key member of a solid linebacker group, that returns most of its starters. In 2020, Clark finished with 28 total tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a blocked punt

