Texas A&M Starting Safety To Enter Transfer Portal

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A & M has already seen a plethora of players hit the transfer portal. Outside of starting running back Jashaun Corbin, all seem to have been replaceable for the short-term future.

Leon O'Neal might be harder to replace this offseason.

The sophomore defensive back announced via Twitter would be entering the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon.

One of the top recruits during head coach Jimbo Fisher’s first season in College Station, O’Neal was a consistent role player for the Aggies' defense. He played in all 13 games as a freshman, with a highlight outing in the 2018 Gator Bowl against North Carolina State. O'Neal would tally 4.5 tackles, one for a loss, a pass breakup and an interception returned for 25 yards.

Building off the success from the season prior, O'Neal would work his way into a starting role with Demani Richardson and Keldrick Carper. During the 2019 campaign, the Houston native would collect 39 tackles, three tackles for losses, one interception and three pass breakups. The rising junior was expected to remain a starter for the 2020 season.

"I want to thank Texas A & M for everything. Every game was one I’ll never forget," O'Neal wrote. "Win, lose or draw The 12th man never lost they’re spirit. I want to thank my brothers for the love and support. Our bond will last forever. I have now placed myself in the transfer portal."

O'Neal now becomes the 11th Aggie to transfer before the start of the spring ball. Others include Corbin (Florida State), Brian Johnson (Tulsa), Deneric Prince (Tusla), Jacob Kibodi (Incarnate Word), Kellen Diesch (Arizona State), Cordarrian Richardson, Roshauud Paul, Camron Horry, Tyree Wilson, and Moses Reynolds.

The Aggies could find O'Neal's replacement early as several key defenders play a similar role. Five-star defensive back Jaylon Jones was ranked the No.1 player at the position in the state of Texas and could transition back there this offseason. Four-star Antonio Johnson was the top safety in the state of Illinois when he signed his letter of intent last November.

Both players are on campus as early enrollees.