Texas A&M TE Max Wright Returning to Aggies in 2023

The Aggies are getting back one of their best leaders in 2023, tight end Max Wright

The Texas A&M Aggies have had some major losses this offseason. 

But on Monday, they finally got some good news, with senior leader tight end Max Wright announcing his return to College Station for the 2023 season. 

I am blessed to announce that I will be returning for my final season of football at Texas A&M, Wright tweeted. "I will also be working on my Master's in Land and Property Development. I am blessed to have this opportunity and I cannot wait to make the best out of it. One final ride. #GigEm"

Wright, who changed positions from the defensive side of the ball before becoming a tight end in 2020, became an important part of the Aggies' offense in the final weeks of the season. 

In 2022, Wright had nine catches for 129 yards and a touchdown, which came in the Aggies' 30-24 loss to South Carolina.

Wright bearly doubled his output from the previous two years, catching just four passes for 65 yards and one touchdown in 2020 and 2022

Texas A&M TE Max Wright Returning to Aggies in 2023

