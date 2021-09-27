Texas A&M vs. Alabama Kick Off Has Been Revealed

The Aggies and Crimson Tide will Kick off in primetime on CBS

Despite an embarrassing loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks this past weekend, the Aggies have not lost their national luster -- at least in the eyes of CBS.

On Monday, the SEC officially set the game time for the Aggies' showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide in College Station, with the two teams set to kick off in primetime at 7 PM central time on CBS.

The matchup will be the eighth meeting out of the last nine games between the two teams to be broadcast on CBS, but the first for the Aggies in the primetime 7 PM slot.

READ MORE: Aggies' defense appears dominant, but is it ready?

The game will mark the 14th meeting between the two teams, and the ninth since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012.

Alabama has had the edge in the series overall, winning 11 of the previous 13 matchups, including the last eight in a row.

Texas A&M's last win in the series came in their inaugural SEC season in 2012 when Johnny Manziel led the Aggies to a 29-24 win in Tuscaloosa.

The Aggies' only other win over Alabama came in the 1968 Cotton Bowl in Dallas, with Texas A&M's Gene Stallings edging Bear Bryant's team 20-16 to move to 6-4 on the season.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here