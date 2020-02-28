Texas A&M's Davis Leaves Combine With Mixed Results

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A & M wide receiver Quartney Davis was the first Aggie to make his mark at the 2020 NFL Combine Thursday afternoon. One of the most enticing players from the SEC, the junior wideout would have the opportunity to build his stock and better his draft grade.

Only time will tell if scouts are willing to look past some numbers and took a look at his natural play-making skills.

Projected to run his 40 in the high 4.9 range, Davis would finish both runs at 4.55. Although the numbers could have improved, that placed the Houston native finished inside the top 30 of wide receivers running the event.

Davis would also post a 35.5-inch vertical jump to close out the afternoon. It was during the gauntlet drill when the Aggie made back his time from the 40. A smooth runner down the line, Davis would look like a natural working back upfield.

Perhaps the top target for the Aggies over the past two seasons, Davis was a versatile weapon in Jimbo Fisher's offense. Playing a variety of snaps from the slot and on the outside, Davis, alongside Jhamon Ausbon, would help the Aggies offense stay afloat despite mixed quarterback play.

Davis declared for the draft following the 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl last December. A trip to the Senior Bowl also had the recent graduate leaving with mixed results. Still, perhaps part of the reason for Davis' mishaps was due to inadequate quarterback play on the North roster.

Currently, Davis is projected to be a third-day selection, going between the fourth or fifth round. As of Thursday night, he has met with the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. All three teams have been noted to have needs at the wide receiver position.

Fellow A & M wide receiver Kendrick Rogers will undergo his testing later on Thursday night. Punter Braden Mann will be featured during Friday's trial with the special teams while Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike will participate Saturday.

Davis finished his final season in College Station with 54 catches for 616 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, he would collect 99 catches for 1,201 yards and 11 scores.