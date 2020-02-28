AllAggies
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Texas A&M's Davis Leaves Combine With Mixed Results

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis was the first Aggie to make his mark at the 2020 NFL Combine Thursday afternoon. One of the most enticing players from the SEC, the junior wideout would have the opportunity to build his stock and better his draft grade.

Only time will tell if scouts are willing to look past some numbers and took a look at his natural play-making skills.

Projected to run his 40 in the high 4.9 range, Davis would finish both runs at 4.55. Although the numbers could have improved, that placed the Houston native finished inside the top 30 of wide receivers running the event.

Davis would also post a 35.5-inch vertical jump to close out the afternoon. It was during the gauntlet drill when the Aggie made back his time from the 40. A smooth runner down the line, Davis would look like a natural working back upfield.

Perhaps the top target for the Aggies over the past two seasons, Davis was a versatile weapon in Jimbo Fisher's offense. Playing a variety of snaps from the slot and on the outside, Davis, alongside Jhamon Ausbon, would help the Aggies offense stay afloat despite mixed quarterback play.

Davis declared for the draft following the 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl last December. A trip to the Senior Bowl also had the recent graduate leaving with mixed results. Still, perhaps part of the reason for Davis' mishaps was due to inadequate quarterback play on the North roster.

Currently, Davis is projected to be a third-day selection, going between the fourth or fifth round. As of Thursday night, he has met with the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. All three teams have been noted to have needs at the wide receiver position.

Fellow A&M wide receiver Kendrick Rogers will undergo his testing later on Thursday night. Punter Braden Mann will be featured during Friday's trial with the special teams while Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike will participate Saturday.

Davis finished his final season in College Station with 54 catches for 616 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, he would collect 99 catches for 1,201 yards and 11 scores. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas A&M Starting Safety To Enter Transfer Portal

The Aggies will replace another guy

Cole Thompson

Locked On Aggies: Destinations For Davis

Let's see where Quartney Davis could land.

Cole Thompson

NFL Draft: Where to Watch Texas A&M Players

Here's a list for the 2020 Combine

Cole Thompson

NFL Draft: Quartney Davis Set For Strong Outing

Let's see if the speed is there in Indy.

Cole Thompson

Recap: Aggies End Homestand Perfect With Victory Over UIW

Can you call it 10-0 for Texas A&M?

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M's Madubuike Wins At NFL Combine Measurements

Well, how about that start for Madubuike

Cole Thompson

A&M's Davis Meets With Packers At NFL Combine

The former Aggie could be paired with Jace Sternberger

Cole Thompson

Quick Hit: Quickley Quick To Rim In Career Night Over Aggies

The Aggies win streak stops at three.

Cole Thompson

by

Ct33

Recap: Quickley's Historic Night Sours A&M Winning Streak

Well, it was fun while it lasted

Cole Thompson

Locked on Aggies: Is Buzz Ready For Coach Of The Year?

Perhaps Buzz Williams is playing for more than Coach of the Year honors.

Cole Thompson