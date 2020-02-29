AllAggies
Texas A&M's Madubuike Gearing Up For NFL Combine Workouts

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION — The 2020 NFL Combine will continue to roll on through Lucas Oil Stadium over the weekend. For Texas A&M, Saturday will be the final day for fans to pay attention.

Former defensive tackle Justin Madubuike will test in Indianapolis to better his chances of becoming the next big name selection out of College Station. Currently, a majority of mock drafts have the junior listed as an early second-round selection and a top-five player at his position.

As a star for Mike Elko's defense, Madubuike would be a terror up the middle in the Southeastern Conference as a two-year starter. In back to back seasons, the 300-plus pound tackle to collect 5.5 sacks and double-digits in tackles for losses. Last season, Madubuike would lead the team in sacks while also collecting 45 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for losses, four pass deflections and an interception.

Quickness will make him a viable threat up the middle in a one-gap system. Both seasons as a starter, the Dallas native was praised for his quick hands to break off blocks and sound pad level that allowed him to generate power in his bull-rushing approach.

Depending on the scheme he'll play in at the next level, Madubuike could find himself as a pass rusher. During his interviews at the combine Thursday afternoon, he stated that pressure comes from the interior, perhaps more than from outside.

“It’s always up to an interior player to put great pressure on the quarterback, I take pride in that, and I always try to work on that and even get better,” Madubuike said.

If moved to the outside, perhaps it will be a quick transition. Initially recruited to the Aggies as a defensive end, Madubuike never lost the lateral speed needed to create pressure off the edge. In a 3-4 system, he would likely play a five-technique that would blitz from the inside shoulder off the tackle.

The biggest knock against the defender would be his frame, Measuring in just over 300 and 6-foot-3 defensive tackle might be viewed as a two-down player in the trenches rather than a starting-caliber three-tech. Madubuike will need to win off-speed and his agility to contend with fellow potential risers such as Marlon Davidson (Auburn), Ross Blacklock (TCU) and Jordan Elliott (Missouri).

Madubuike has begun to see a rise in his stock. In two recent mocks from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson, the NCAA 12th Man selected by the NFL's 12th Man fraternity with the Seattle Seahawks. The team is expected to lose multiple players on the defensive line, including former No.1 pick Jadevon Clowney.

Madubuike is currently listed as the 39th player by NFL's Daniel Jeremiah, the 58th player by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller and the 79th player by CBS' Wilson. Drills will begin Thursday evening and will be televised on NFL Network. 

