Texas A&M's Madubuike Selected In Similar Spot In Recent Mock Draft

COLLEGE STATION — Mock drafts will rule the internet heading into the impending NFL Draft. With multiple websites turning their attention to April's big weekend in Las Vegas, fans and folks alike will peer at where their favorite players are projected to land.

The Draft Network, one of the rising websites surrounding the NFL, focuses their attention on both free agency and the naturally the draft itself. With several standout writers who have a knack for scouting premier talent for the next level.

Earlier this week, TDN's Benjamin Solak would join the ranks of players believing Madubuike makes sense in the early second round.

In his latest mock draft, Solak slotted Madubuike to the Indianapolis Colts with the 44th overall selection. Perhaps a perfect addition to Matt Eberflus' defensive front, the former Aggie could be considered a starting-caliber defender in the place he'll test later this month.

"Like the idea of the Colts pouring resources into a defensive line that over-performed in 2018 and left them a bit hopeless in 2019 when they regressed back to the mean," Solak wrote. "Madubuike is a vicious penetrator with enough mass to play across the line."

As perhaps the top defender in Mike Elko's defense last season, Madubuike was the star in the trenches. Tallying 42 total tackles, the junior shined when meeting running backs behind the line of scrimmage. He would collect 12.5 tackles for losses along with leading the team with 5.5 sacks. He would declare for the draft in December and would not play in A & M's 24-21 victory over No.25 Oklahoma State.

Perhaps Solak is picking up on something with the selection of Madubuike to the Colts. Multiple mocks have followed his system, believing the 327-pounder would fit as an early second-round pick for Chris Ballard. Indianapolis could lose defensive end Jabaal Sheard to free agency later this month.

The Colts defense flourished in 2018, helping bring rookie coach Frank Reich to glory. With the additions of Darius Leonard and Kemoko Turay, the run defense would finish in the top 10 on the way to a postseason push with Andrew Luck. The 2019 season saw similar results in the trenches, but with a dismal 7-9 finish.

Madubuike is expected to be considered an early contender for the defensive linemen drafted. According to multiple mock drafts, the Colts, Dallas Cowboys or Kansas City Chiefs are considered the top contenders to land the former Aggies' services for the 2020 season on the second day in Las Vegas.

The NFL Combine will take place from Feb.27-Mar.1 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Four former A & M players will represent The 12th Man as guests from the NFL.