Is Texas A&M's Offensive Line Ready For SEC Play?

COLLEGE STATION -- The five best friends of a quarterback are not the weapons on the outside. It's the five men up front protecting him from a defense.

There's no other way to put it; Texas A&M's offensive line has been the problem on offense. Even Jimbo Fisher can admit there are things that must be corrected in the trenches as SEC play is set to begin.

“It’s just technique things, little things,” the A&M head coach said Monday.

For the No. 7 Aggies, offensive line woes go well past the averaged pass-protection sets. With four new starters and veteran Kenyon Green being the chess piece of the bunch, the run game of 2020 has deteriorated little by little.

Last season, the Aggies (3-0) were dynamic moving the ball on the ground. Isaiah Spiller surpassed 1,000 yards for the first time. Devon Achane needed a quick block before turning on the jets and blazing down the sidelines.

Now, A&M only is averaging 185 yards per outing and is outside the top 25 in rushing. Low and behold, maintaining a balanced run game might be the key in taking down No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) in Arlington.

That is if the offensive line can hold a block.

"We just have to work on the details," Achane said. "Just to fix the little things. At the end of the day, they're a great group of guys."

Last week in a 34-0 victory, A&M was down a starter up front. With freshman offensive guard Layden Robinson out with a leg, Green, a former All-American inside, moved back inside.

Sophomore Blake Trainor saw the most reps at Green's right tackle spot, while freshman Reuben Fatheree took reps on both sides. Neither was perfect, but it was enough to help quarterback Zach Calzada finish with a 275-yard, three-touchdown performance.

Perfection is key against the Hogs. A&M's in-state rival Texas traveled up to Fayetteville and watched its offensive line be swallowed by a sea of red jerseys. Heisman sleeper Bijan Robinson averaged 3.6 yards on the evening, and the Horns tacked on a mere 138 yards.

This was a veteran offensive line on the Forty Acres. Four of the five starters have started at least two seasons or more.

“It’s just small, minuscule adjustments,” Fisher said of the new offensive line at Kyle Field. “That cohesiveness, we’ve just got to find and grind to.”

Green will be the lone starter who has faced Barry Odom's front seven before. Depending on Fisher's decision now at left tackle with Jahmir Johnson and Fatheree, the Aggies could have four freshmen starting with Robinson, center Bryce Foster and guard Aki Ogunbiyi.

It's a good thing the young names are facing one of the toughest defensive fronts on a daily basis in practice for preparation for life in the SEC. So far, A&M's defense is allowing an average of 5.7 points per game.

They also haven't allowed a touchdown since the first quarter against Colorado in Week 2.

“We go ‘good on good’ during the week,” Fisher said. “We’ve got that two or three days a week where they’re blocking (starters), not just blocking scout team guys. We work on fundamentals to death. We pound them on the fundamentals as part of it."

It's not as if the Hogs will be heading to Arlington without experience. Eight defensive starters from 2020 returned this year as fifth- or even sixth-year seniors, lead by linebackers Grant Morgan and Bumper Pool.

As for the secondary, Calzada might be flustered in his first SEC start. Fisher considers safety Jalen Catalon one of the best in the game this season. It's been backed up by two interceptions and three pass breakups on the No. 2 pass in the conference.

Fisher has said in the past that senior doesn't matter. Should four freshmen give A&M the best chance to win? So be it.

The message is simple according to Achane to the freshman: Don't be the hero in the Southwest Classic.

"Just do your part," Achane said. "Their group is special, so I feel for the freshman, it's time for their opportunity to step up."

