Aggies Fall in Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings

The Texas A&M Aggies lost to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and dropped four spots in the All Aggies/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 5’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

The Aggies (3-2, 1-1 in SEC) lost to the Bulldogs, 42-24.

With the victory, the Aggies dropped from No. 6 to No. 10 in this week’s power rankings.

Texas A&M is preparing to travel to No. 1 Alabama in SEC play on Saturday. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

The Alabama Crimson Tide received three first-place votes and the Georgia Bulldogs received two first-place votes, allowing the Tide to leapfrog the Bulldogs by one point.

Week 4 SEC results included South Carolina beating South Carolina State, 50-10; Georgia beating Missouri, 26-22; Alabama beating Arkansas, 49-26; Ole Miss beating Kentucky 22-19; LSU beating Auburn, 21-17; and Florida beating Eastern Washington, 52-17.

The Week 6 schedule is set. The 11 a.m. central games include No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU, Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State and Missouri at Florida. Auburn is at No. 2 Georgia at 2:30 p.m., while No. 9 Ole Miss travels to Vanderbilt at 3 p.m. South Carolina is at No. 13 Kentucky at 6:30 p.m.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 5 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Alabama (5-0, 2-0) (3) — 68 points (Last week: 2)

2. Georgia (5-0, 2-0) (2) — 67 points (Last week: 1)

3. Tennessee (4-0, 1-0) — 59 points (Last week: 3)

4. Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0) — 56 points (Last week: 5)

5. Kentucky (4-1, 1-1) — 48 points (Last week: 4)

6. Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) — 43 points (Last week: 10)

7. LSU (4-1, 2-0) — 36 points (Last week: 8)

T8. Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) — 33 points (Last week: 7)

T8. Florida (3-2, 0-2) — 33 points (Last week: 9)

10. Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1) — 28 points (Last week: 6)

11. Missouri (2-3, 0-2) — 19 points (Last week: 14)

12. South Carolina (3-2, 0-2) — 16 points (Last week: 12)

13. Auburn (3-2, 1-1) — 12 points (Last week: 11)

14. Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1) — 8 points (Last week: 13)

