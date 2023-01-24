Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman Picks Football over Baseball in 2023

Conner Weigman is slated to be the starting quarterback for Texas A&M in 2023. As of now, that is his top priority moving forward.

A two-sport athlete at Bridgeland High School in Cypress, Weigman will not play baseball for the Aggies in 2023. The rising sophomore is currently not listed on Texas A&M's baseball roster entering the start of the new season.

Weigman initially committed to Texas A&M to play both football and baseball. After enrolling early last spring, he elected not to join the roster in 2022 and instead focused on adjusting to college life and football at the next level.

Texas A&M made headlines as one of the biggest surprises on the diamond last season under first-year coach Jim Schlossnagle. The Aggies finished 40-22 during the regular season, winning the SEC West. They punched their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., for the first time since 2017, finishing in the top four with both losses coming to runner-up Oklahoma.

The Aggies are expected to be one of the top programs entering Schlossnagle’s second season on campus primarily due to the surplus of talent returning. Texas A&M will have essential bats, including first baseman Jack Moss, designated hitter Austin Bost, right fielder Brett Minnich and utility infielder Trevor Werner leading the charge near the top of the lineup.

The Aggies are also returning postseason hero Jordan Thompson, who is slated to become the full-time center fielder in 2023. Last season, Thompson came up clutch at the plate in regional and super regionals with a pair of home runs against Oral Roberts and Louisville to secure wins in the tournament. For the season, Thompson batted .258 with six home runs, eight extra-base hits, and 31 RBIs.

Weigman eventually took over as the full-time starter for the Aggies (5-7, 2-6 SEC) on the gridiron to close out the season. In five games, the freshman threw for 896 yards and eight touchdowns while posting a 2-3 record as a starter.

Weigman's best game came against then-No. 16 Ole Miss at Kyle Field. He threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns and posted a 158.2 passer rating en route to a 31-28 loss. Weigman also led the Aggies to a 38-23 upset of then-No. 5 LSU in the team's season finale, throwing for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas A&M baseball will open its season on Feb. 17 at Blue Bell Park with a three-game series against Seattle University. Texas A&M football will begin its year at Kyle Field on Sept. 2 against New Mexico.

