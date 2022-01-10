Aggies In The NFL: A No. 1 Playoff Seed And A Personal Record Extended

An unprecedented Week 18 in the NFL brought with it playoff-seeding chaos. With Indianapolis just needing a win to get in, and up against a struggling Jacksonville team without a coach, the Colts inexplicably laid an egg and will be golfing next week rather than playing football.

On Sunday, because of the chaos that already occurred in games prior, the Steelers-Ravens and Raiders-Chargers games became play-in games, with Pittsburgh and Las Vegas winning.

But there were several former Texas A&M players who had big games as the regular season drew to a close.

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw four touchdown passes against Houston, helping the Titans seal the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye, while Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans now has eight 1,000-yard seasons in a row to begin his career, and added two touchdowns to finish second in the league in scores.

DE Myles Garrett - The Cleveland Browns defensive standout recorded one sack, one tackle for a loss, and two quarterback hits in the Browns' 21-16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

QB Ryan Tannehill - Tannehill completed 23 passes on 32 attempts for 287 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Titans' 28-25 win over the Houston Texans.

WR Mike Evans - The seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft caught six passes on seven targets for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers 41-17 win over the Carolina Panthers.

WR Christian Kirk - The Arizona Cardinals wideout recorded two catches on three targets for 43 yards in the Cardinals' 38-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

LB Von Miller - The second overall pick of the 2011 draft recorded one sack, five tackles including three for a loss, and two quarterback hits in the Rams' 27-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

DL Kingsley Keke - Keke is still dealing with an illness and did not play.

WR Josh Reynolds - Reynolds caught one ball on three targets for 11 yards and in Detroit's 37-30 win over Green Bay.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones - The former A&M tight end was once again inactive while dealing with a concussion suffered in Week 17.

QB Kellen Mond - Minnesota's rookie third-round pick was once again inactive.

OL Cedric Ogbuehi - Ogbuehi was inactive.

OT Jake Matthews - Matthews played all 50 offensive snaps for Atlanta on Sunday and forced a fumble on special teams.

C Ryan McCollum - The undrafted rookie center played 31 offensive snaps in Detroit's 37-30 win over Green Bay.

LB Otaro Alaka - Alaka is still on injured reserve for the Ravens.

P Braden Mann - Mann had 10 punts against Buffalo with a 49.7-yard average and no touchbacks.

S Donovan Wilson - Wilson recorded three tackles, one solo, in Dallas' 51-26 win over Philadelphia.

S Armani Watts - Watts played mainly on special teams on Saturday and did not record a stat.

CB Deshazor Everett - The former Aggies cornerback is on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list after a car accident.

OT Dan Moore Jr. - Moore is dealing with an ankle injury and did not suit up against the Ravens.

OL Erik McCoy - Started for the Saints at center and helped New Orleans to 369 total yards on the day in the 30-20 win over the Falcons.

OL Jermaine Eluemunor - Eluemunor saw time on special teams this week and did not record a stat.

OL Germain Ifedi - Ifedi did not start but played on special teams. He did not record a stat.

DL Justin Madubuike - The Ravens' third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft finished the 16-13 loss to Pittsburgh with three tackles, two solo.

RB Cullen Gillaspia - The former seventh-round (220th overall) draft pick in 2019 recorded one solo tackle on special teams.

LB Tyrel Dodson - Dodson played sparingly on defense and special teams and did not record a stat.

LB Buddy Johnson - Johnson was placed on Injured Reserve on Friday with a foot injury.

K Randy Bullock - The former fifth-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft missed his only field goal try, from 42 yards, and hit all four PATs.

