Aggies In The NFL: Mike Evans Breaks Record

We are now through Week 11 in the NFL and the playoff picture is still just as blurry as it was at the beginning of the season.

Former Texas A&M standout wide receiver Mike Evans is doing his best to make sure the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get back in the tournament, as he is now in sole possession of the Tampa Bay record for career touchdowns with 72, breaking a tie he held with former running back Mike Alstott. Evans is also tied for the NFL lead for this season with 10 touchdown catches.

Evans finished the game with six catches for 70 yards and one carry for 10 yards.

There are currently more than 30 former Aggies players either on active rosters in the NFL or on practice squads this year. Let's see how some performed for their respective clubs in Week 11:

DE Myles Garrett - The Cleveland Browns defensive standout did not record a sack in Week 11, just the second week he failed to do so, but he still leads the league with 13 on the season. He did register three tackles, one for a loss, and two quarterback hits in the Browns' 13-10 win over Detroit.

WR Christian Kirk - The Arizona Cardinals' second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft caught two passes on five targets for 25 yards in the Cardinals' 23-13 win over the division rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

QB Ryan Tannehill - Tannehill completed 35 of 52 passes on Sunday for 323 yards and one touchdown against the Houston Texans, but also tossed a career-high four interceptions in the 22-13 home loss.

LB Von Miller - Miller and the Rams are on a bye for Week 11.

DL Kingsley Keke - After missing the last two games in concussion protocol, Keke registered two solo tackles in the 34-31 loss to the Vikings.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones - The former A&M tight end was inactive with a hip injury in Washington's 27-21 win over Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers.

QB Kellen Mond - Minnesota's rookie third-round pick was once again inactive. The Vikings beat Green Bay 34-21.

OL Cedric Ogbuehi - Ogbuehi was inactive in Baltimore's 16-13 win over Chicago.

WR Josh Reynolds - Reynolds was activated for the first time since being claimed off waivers by the Lions but did not register a catch on three targets.

OT Jake Matthews - Matthews was once again a bright spot in an otherwise dark performance by the Falcons' offense as Atlanta was shut out by the Patriots 25-0. Matthews was an anchor on the left side of the offensive line, which helped the Falcons to 165 total yards on the day.

C Ryan McCollum - The undrafted rookie center saw just three plays on offense and two on special teams.

LB Otaro Alaka - Alaka is still on the injured reserve list for the Ravens and did not play in Baltimore's 16-13 win over Chicago.

P Braden Mann - Mann had four punts against Miami with a 38-yard average, and three of the four were downed inside the 20-yard line with no touchbacks.

S Donovan Wilson - The Cowboys' safety started on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and contributed with four tackles, one solo, and one pass break up in the 19-9 loss.

S Armani Watts - Watts led the team in tackles last week with seven, but played only on special teams this week in the 19-9 win over the Cowboys. He did not record a stat.

CB Deshazor Everett - The former Aggies cornerback played only on special teams in the Washington win over Carolina, but he did not record a stat.

OT Dan Moore Jr. - Moore contributed at left tackle and helped the Steelers to 300 total yards of offense on Sunday night in Pittsburgh's 41-37 loss to the Chargers.

OL Erik McCoy - Started at center for the Saints and helped New Orleans to 323 total yards on the day in the 40-29 loss to the Eagles.

OL Jermaine Eluemunor - Eluemunor saw time on special teams this week and did not record a stat.

OL Germain Ifedi - Ifedi is still on injured reserve and did not suit up in the Bears' 16-13 loss to Baltimore on Sunday.

DL Justin Madubuike - The Ravens' third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft started on Sunday and finished the game with three tackles, one solo, and one for a loss.

RB Cullen Gillaspia - The former seventh-round (220th overall) draft pick in 2019 played only on special teams and did not record a stat on Monday night.

LB Tyrel Dodson - Dodson played sparingly on defense and special teams on Sunday and did not record a stat.

LB Buddy Johnson - Johnson was inactive for the Steelers' 41-37 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

K Randy Bullock - The former fifth-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft did not attempt a field goal and was 1-of-2 on extra points.

