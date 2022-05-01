Aggies in the NFL Draft: A&M TE Wydermyer Signed as UDFA

Former Aggies tight end Jalen Wydermyer found a new home over the weekend. No, it wasn't during the NFL Draft as expected, but afterward. The 6-5, 255-pound tight end signed as an undrafted free agent with the AFC East's Buffalo Bills.

Wydermyer played three seasons for Texas A&M accumulating 1,468 yards on 118 catches and added 16 touchdowns.

Before the 2021 season, Jalen Wydermeyer was projected to be maybe the first tight end off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he slipped during the Aggies' 2021 season. He could still be a contributor in the NFL because of his athleticism and had 40 catches for 515 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. Wydermyer playing on Sundays is a natural fit.

After being passed up in the draft, Wydermyer will have to play with a chip on his shoulder to make the squad in Buffalo, and he'll need a big camp and preseason.

Tight end wasn't really a position of need for the Bills, but they still had several Top 30 visits as well as private workouts at the position.

Ultimately, Buffalo did not select a tight end during the seven-round NFL Draft held from Thursday through Sunday. But signed Wydermyer afterward, who confirmed the report from Aaron Wilson via Twitter Saturday night.

The scouting report on NFL.com describes Wydermyer as a player that needs to improve certain areas from working on drops to improving his run blocking.

But for Buffalo, it makes sense to add a tight end like Wydermyer since the team isn't pressed for one at the moment.. They already have Dawson Knox and added O.J. Howard as a free agent in the offseason. Tommy Sweeney is expected to be the third tight end.

