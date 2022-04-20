NFL Mock Draft: Aggies O-Lineman to Cowboys in First Round?

Skip to main content

NFL Mock Draft: Aggies Kenyon Green to Cowboys in First Round?

Outstanding A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green's versatility makes him attractive to the historic NFL franchise

An offensive talent like A&M's Kenyon Green doesn't come around very often. His unique ability to play four positions along the offensive line at a high level makes him attractive to several NFL teams in next week's NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

All NFL teams including the Dallas Cowboys have needs they're trying to fill. For Dallas, not the least of which is depth along the offensive line.

This isn't the deepest draft for a lot of positions, but should the football cards fall the Cowboys' way, there will be some options at No. 24 to improve the offensive line if that's the direction Dallas thinks it wants to go. 

But it's possible that Green is the best player available at a huge position of need for the Cowboys. So, in its latest mock draft, Sports Illustrated thinks Dallas goes offensive line at No. 24. And, if he's there when they pick, what a steal Green would be:

24. Dallas Cowboys: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Maybe we’re stuck in dated thinking, but the best of what the Cowboys have had to offer as a football team in recent years came with a blue-chip offensive line. The league may be catching up to the Patriots’ and Packers’ long-standing love of cross-trained offensive linemen with experience at various position groups and Green would give the Cowboys a potential talent who can work at different spots and be a salve for the injured. Dak Prescott gets rid of the ball incredibly fast, so cornerback may also be an option here if Dallas’s in-house candidates look intriguing.

With age and injuries catching up with current offensive tackle Tryon Smith and the departures of La'el Collins and Connor Williams, Green would be a welcomed addition. Green has the ability to play both guard positions and right tackle per The Draft Network:

Any team that drafts Green is getting a player that has experience playing four different offensive line positions. Green’s body mass, strength, and athleticism allow him to play in multiple positions effectively. Green’s versatility will serve NFL teams well as they will be able to plug and play him wherever they have a need.

The 6-4, 323-pound junior made an immediate impact for Texas A&M and has notched more than 35 starts in his three-year career. Green has played multiple positions along the offensive line - every position but center.

