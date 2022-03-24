Skip to main content

WATCH: Ole Miss' Kiffin Finally Responds to 'Clown' Comment by Aggies' Fisher

It took almost two months, but Lane Kiffin has finally addressed Jimbo Fishers' comments from early February

For all those celebrating Texas A&M's impressive haul of talent going into National Signing Day, doubters and naysayers questioned how coach Jimbo Fisher did it coming off an 8-4 season.

In February, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin didn't hold back on how the Aggies secured what is arguably the best recruiting class in program history.

jimbo

Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo

Jimbo Fisher

USATSI_16967130

Jimbo Fisher

“We don’t have the funding resources as some schools with the NIL deals," Kiffin said. "It’s like dealing with salary caps. I don’t know if Texas A&M incurred a luxury tax with how much they paid for their signing class."

Fisher responded passionately not long after. 

“And then to have coaches in our league say it? Clown acts," Fisher said. "Irresponsible as hell. Multiple coaches in our league, the guys griping about NIL and transfer portal, are using it the most. That’s the ironic part. It does piss me off.”

On Tuesday, the Ole Miss head coach finally responded to Fisher, comparing the impact NIL has on college athletics to the NFL and big-time contracts.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

allaggies lane kiffin jimbo fisher
Play
Football

WATCH: Ole Miss' Kiffin Finally Responds to 'Clown' Comment by Aggies' Fisher

It took almost two months, but Lane Kiffin has finally addressed Jimbo Fishers' comments from early February

By Timm Hamm38 seconds ago
NFL 4
Play
News

Big Apple Bound: Texas A&M's Defense Dismantles Wake Forest In NIT Round 3

A strong defensive showing from Texas A&M sends them to the NIT semifinals

By Cole Thompson8 hours ago
Jayden Limar
Play
Football

Aggies Make the Cut for Top RB Recruit Jayden Limar

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.

By AllAggies Staff9 hours ago

“I guess I got called a clown before for saying how it is,” Kiffin said. “Literally, it would be like being a head coach in the NFL, signing a great free agency class of [players], going out and getting these great players and coming up here and saying to you guys that the contracts had nothing to do with the players coming here and they just wanted to come play for me.”

download

Lane Kiffin

images

Lane Kiffin

X3NUE3OQA5CP3AVPVUDYRB4ZLY

Lane Kiffin

The back-and-forth between Kiffin and Fisher has certainly provided for some off-season drama that might spark a rivalry when the Rebels and Aggies square off at Kyle Field on Oct. 29.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

allaggies lane kiffin jimbo fisher
Football

WATCH: Ole Miss' Kiffin Finally Responds to 'Clown' Comment by Aggies' Fisher

By Timm Hamm38 seconds ago
NFL 4
News

Big Apple Bound: Texas A&M's Defense Dismantles Wake Forest In NIT Round 3

By Cole Thompson8 hours ago
Jayden Limar
Football

Aggies Make the Cut for Top RB Recruit Jayden Limar

By AllAggies Staff9 hours ago
NFL 2
Men's Basketball

Texas A&M Whips Wake Forest, Heads To Madison Square Garden: Game Log

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago
FOOo4l5XIAES033
Basketball

Aggies Hoops vs Wake Forest, NIT Quarters: How to Watch, Betting Lines, Odds

By Zach DimmittMar 23, 2022
USATSI_14146678
News

Texas A&M Hires Georgia's Joni Taylor As Women's Basketball Coach

By Cole ThompsonMar 23, 2022
BR2_9389
Baseball

Aggies Crush Owls 15-8; Live Game Log

By Timm HammMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17829564
Football

Reunion In College Station: Aggies Return For Texas A&M Pro Day

By Cole ThompsonMar 22, 2022