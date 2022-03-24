WATCH: Ole Miss' Kiffin Finally Responds to 'Clown' Comment by Aggies' Fisher

For all those celebrating Texas A&M's impressive haul of talent going into National Signing Day, doubters and naysayers questioned how coach Jimbo Fisher did it coming off an 8-4 season.

In February, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin didn't hold back on how the Aggies secured what is arguably the best recruiting class in program history.

“We don’t have the funding resources as some schools with the NIL deals," Kiffin said. "It’s like dealing with salary caps. I don’t know if Texas A&M incurred a luxury tax with how much they paid for their signing class."

Fisher responded passionately not long after.

“And then to have coaches in our league say it? Clown acts," Fisher said. "Irresponsible as hell. Multiple coaches in our league, the guys griping about NIL and transfer portal, are using it the most. That’s the ironic part. It does piss me off.”

On Tuesday, the Ole Miss head coach finally responded to Fisher, comparing the impact NIL has on college athletics to the NFL and big-time contracts.

“I guess I got called a clown before for saying how it is,” Kiffin said. “Literally, it would be like being a head coach in the NFL, signing a great free agency class of [players], going out and getting these great players and coming up here and saying to you guys that the contracts had nothing to do with the players coming here and they just wanted to come play for me.”

The back-and-forth between Kiffin and Fisher has certainly provided for some off-season drama that might spark a rivalry when the Rebels and Aggies square off at Kyle Field on Oct. 29.

