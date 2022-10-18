Aggies Week 8 Opponent Preview: South Carolina Gamecocks
The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC slate on Saturday when they face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., at 6:30 p.m. central.
The Aggies (3-3, 1-2 in SEC) are coming off a bye week and have had more than a week to recover from its 24-20 loss to Alabama. The Aggies are two games back of the top of the SEC West, and if they have any hope at all of worming their way back into the race, they cannot lose another game.
Likewise, South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) is coming off a bye week. However, the Gamecocks executed an upset on the road before the bye week, beating Kentucky, 24-14, for their first SEC win of the season. The Gamecocks are two games back of the lead in the SEC East Division. But, they’re 14-3 coming off bye weeks since 2009.
Be sure to stick with AllAggies.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup throughout the week
South Carolina Gamecocks
2022 Record: 4-2 (1-2 in SEC)
Head coach: Shane Beamer
Beamer is entering his second year as head coach at South Carolina.
Offensive Set: Multiple
Defensive Set: 4-2-5
Current Depth Chart
Projected offensive starters
The Gamecocks are averaging 33.7 points this season, along with 389 total yards per game (244 pass, 145 rush).
QB Spencer Rattler
RB MarShawn Lloyd
WR Xavier Legette
WR Ahmarean Brown
WR Jalen Brooks
TE Austin Stogner
LT Jaylen Nichols
LG Vershon Lee


C Eric Douglas
RG Jovaughn Gwyn
RT Dylan Wonnum
Projected defensive starters
The South Carolina defense is facing a Texas A&M offense that is averaging 21.5 points and 333 yards per game (213.3 pass and 119.7 rush).
DE Gilber Edmond
DT Zacch Pickens
DT Tonka Hemingway
DE Jordan Burch
MLB Sherrod Greene
WLB Brad Johnson
CB Marcellas Dial
CB Darius Rush
NB Cam Smith
S Nick Emmanwori
S Devonni Reed
