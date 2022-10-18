Aggies Week 8 Opponent Preview: South Carolina Gamecocks

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC slate on Saturday when they face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., at 6:30 p.m. central.

The Aggies (3-3, 1-2 in SEC) are coming off a bye week and have had more than a week to recover from its 24-20 loss to Alabama. The Aggies are two games back of the top of the SEC West, and if they have any hope at all of worming their way back into the race, they cannot lose another game.

Likewise, South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) is coming off a bye week. However, the Gamecocks executed an upset on the road before the bye week, beating Kentucky, 24-14, for their first SEC win of the season. The Gamecocks are two games back of the lead in the SEC East Division. But, they’re 14-3 coming off bye weeks since 2009.

South Carolina Gamecocks

2022 Record: 4-2 (1-2 in SEC)

Head coach: Shane Beamer

Beamer is entering his second year as head coach at South Carolina.

Offensive Set: Multiple

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Current Depth Chart

Projected offensive starters

The Gamecocks are averaging 33.7 points this season, along with 389 total yards per game (244 pass, 145 rush).

QB Spencer Rattler

RB MarShawn Lloyd

WR Xavier Legette

WR Ahmarean Brown

WR Jalen Brooks

TE Austin Stogner

LT Jaylen Nichols

LG Vershon Lee

C Eric Douglas

RG Jovaughn Gwyn

RT Dylan Wonnum

Projected defensive starters

The South Carolina defense is facing a Texas A&M offense that is averaging 21.5 points and 333 yards per game (213.3 pass and 119.7 rush).

DE Gilber Edmond

DT Zacch Pickens

DT Tonka Hemingway

DE Jordan Burch

MLB Sherrod Greene

WLB Brad Johnson

CB Marcellas Dial

CB Darius Rush

NB Cam Smith

S Nick Emmanwori

S Devonni Reed

