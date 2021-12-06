The Aggies In The Gator Bowl: Will Anyone Watch?

The Texas A&M Aggies finished the 2020 COVID-modified season 9-1 and with an invite to the Orange Bowl to face North Carolina. What the Aggies really wanted, and some say earned, was a berth in the College Football Playoff, but were the last team ranked looking in from the outside.

A&M handled the Tarheels easily 41-27 and celebrated an Orange Bowl championship, but for fans and players, that sour taste remained.

Jump ahead one year later. The Aggies are 8-4 and coming off what can only be described as a disappointing, roller coaster of a season. A season that A&M was expected to not only compete with Alabama for the SEC West crown but make the jump into the CFP and compete for a national title.

But the season played out differently, and now the Aggies will face Wake Forest in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida on Dec. 31.

Does that excite anyone? Will anyone watch? Does it matter to anyone other than possibly the coach and the players if A&M comes out on top or not?

It was a lost season very early, maybe even as early as Sept. 11 when quarterback Haynes King was lost for the season. But is it a failed season regardless if the Aggies win or lose in the final matchup of the season?

I suppose that's a matter of personal opinion. But as far as coach Jimbo Fisher is concerned, they're proud of the invite to Jacksonville and the Aggies are playing to win.

“We are excited about going to Florida to play in the Gator Bowl,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Wake Forest is an outstanding opponent and our players will have the opportunity to play in another pro stadium. Our group of seniors will be looking to win their fourth consecutive bowl and we look forward to the challenge.”

“We are always honored to accept a postseason invitation, and we are proud and excited to continue our season in the prestigious Gator Bowl,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Our fans are thrilled about traveling to Jacksonville to support our players and have an amazing bowl experience. This is the fifth bowl game in the state of Florida in the history of our program, so the 12th Man is eager to make the return. On behalf of our entire program, we are looking forward to the chance to play Wake Forest in the home of the Jaguars.”

