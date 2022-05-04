Aggie Football SEC Spring Ranking Gives Little Hope

The spring SEC rankings are out, and for what it's worth - which isn't much at this point of the season - the Aggies show just behind Alabama in the West, which is not where Aggies fans would like them to finish.

College Football News published its schedule preview and spring rankings recently and has the Aggies right where they left off last season:

2. Texas A&M Aggies How good is the Texas A&M defensive front? The offense has a slew of excellent parts, the line will be fine, and the defensive back eight will be solid. As long as the Aggies can be nasty up front – and as soon as the amazing recruiting class can kick in – this should be Jimbo Fisher’s best team yet. The schedule helps with a likely 5-0 start before going to Alabama. With no Georgia on the slate and with Florida, LSU, and Ole Miss at home, look out. Realistic Best Case Record: 11-1

Realistic Worst Case Record: 8-4

2022 Texas A&M Aggies Prediction, Spring Football Version: 10-2

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 10-2

Texas A&M Aggies 2021 Final Record: 8-4

The upcoming 2022 schedule gives hope and questions at the same time. While A&M catches a break without Georgia on the schedule, that means no Vanderbilt. There's also what seems to be about as unlucky of a break as a program can get for a team hoping to win a national title.

The Aggies don't play at Kyle Field for a stretch of six weeks.

Those dates start with the Southwest Classic against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, then continue with a run of five straight games on the road with the bye week in between Alabama and South Carolina.

However, it all balances out with the finishing run of four home games in the final five, with the only road trip at Auburn.

Regardless of the Aggies' notable recruiting class and spring ranking, they've got their work cut out for them in 2022. The Alabama game is in Tuscaloosa next season which means there’s no margin for error against anyone else if the Aggies want to finally get over the hump and into the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.

