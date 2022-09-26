Aggies Slide Up in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks and moved up one spot in the All Aggies/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 4’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

The Aggies (3-1, 1-0 in SEC) beat the Razorbacks, 23-21, in their annual showdown at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game featured a rather unique ending, with Arkansas’ game-winning field goal attempt hitting the top of the right upright and dropping in the end zone. The Razorbacks lost their first game of the season.

With the victory, the Aggies moved up from their No. 7 ranking from last week.

Texas A&M is preparing to face Mississippi State in SEC play at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide remained 1-2 in the power rankings, though Georgia was not a unanimous No. 1 this week.

The rest of the Week 4 SEC results went like this. Georgia beat Kent State, 39-22; Alabama beat Vanderbilt, 55-3; Kentucky beat Northern Illinois, 31-23; Tennessee beat Florida, 38-33; Ole Miss beat Tulsa, 35-27; Auburn beat Missouri in overtime, 17-14; Mississippi State beat Bowling Green, 45-14; LSU beat New Mexico, 38-0; and South Carolina beat Charlotte, 56-20.

The Week 5 schedule is set. Ole Miss hosts Kentucky, Florida hosts Eastern Washington and South Carolina hosts South Carolina State at 11 a.m. central; Arkansas hosts Alabama at 2:30 p.m. central; Auburn hosts LSU at 6 p.m. central; and Missouri hosts Georgia at 6:30 p.m. central.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 4 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (4-0, 1-0) (5) — 83 points (Last week: 1)

2. Alabama (4-0, 1-0) (1) — 79 points (Last week: 2)

3. Tennessee (4-0, 1-0) — 71 points (Last week: 3)

4. Kentucky (4-0, 1-0) — 66 points (Last week: 4)

5. Ole Miss (4-0) — 57 points (Last week: 6)

6. Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) — 56 points (Last week: 7)

7. Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) — 47 points (Last week: 5)

8. LSU (3-1, 1-0) — 41 points (Last week: 8)

9. Florida (2-2, 0-2) — 37 points (Last week: 9)

10. Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1) — 31 points (Last week: 10)

11. Auburn (3-1, 1-0) — 23 points (Last week: 12)

12. South Carolina (2-2, 0-2) — 18 points (Last week: 11)

13. Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1) — 11 points (Last week: 13)

14. Missouri (2-2, 0-1) — 10 points (Last week: 14)

