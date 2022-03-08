Skip to main content

Aggie Von Miller Teases a Possible NFL Free Agency Landing Spot

The two-time Super Bowl champion is in high demand

Former Aggies linebacker Von Miller is coming off his second Super Bowl championship and entering NFL free agency. After coming over to the Rams in a trade from the Broncos on Nov. 1 and recovering from an injury, Miller quickly returned to his old, dominating form in Week 10 and never looked back.

Von Miller with the Aggies

Von Miller with the Broncos

Von Miller with the Rams

As one of the top free agents available, Miller is due a big payday. Maybe more than the Rams can afford. But according to the NFL Network, "there's mutual interest in him being back in L.A. It’s gonna be high but I have no doubt the Rams are going to do everything they possibly can to bring him back.”

Miller even posted on his own Instagram account that maybe a return to L.A. is in the works.

But it appears as though Miller may be playing the proverbial field, because, on Monday, Miller teased a return to Denver.

Von Miller with the Broncos

Miller played just eight regular-season games after being traded to Los Angeles after spending the previous 10-plus years in Denver. In those eight games for the Rams, he tallied 31 tackles, 12 for losses, eight quarterback hits, five sacks, and a forced fumble. In four playoff games during the Super Bowl run, Miller totaled 14 tackles, six for loss, six quarterback hits, four sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and one pass defended.

Miller was drafted second overall out of A&M in 2011 by the Broncos. During his time in Aggieland, Miller played in 142 regular seasons games, totaling 490 tackles, 142 for loss, 225 quarterback hits, 110.5 sacks, 26 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

