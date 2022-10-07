Aggies vs. Crimson Tide Game Predictions

It's time for the Texas A&M Aggies and the Alabama Crimson Tide to settle whatever differences they might have had this offseason on the field on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0) host the Aggies (3-2, 1-1) a year after the Aggies upset Alabama in College Station. Now, the complexion of the game has changed. There's a chance neither starting quarterback will play on Saturday, and the feud between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher — whether they choose to acknowledge it or not publicly — will be a focus of the game.

Below, the staff of All Aggies predicts the outcome of the game.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor/Publisher: This one could get ugly. The Aggies are back to Haynes King at quarterback and looked to be a shell of themselves on defense last week. No to mention, this game is in Tuscaloosa, and Nick Saban has had it circled on his schedule. I just don't see how the Aggies put points on the board right now. Bama wins BIG here. Alabama 51, Texas A&M 13

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: This is the game that Alabama coach Nick Saban has been waiting for, even if he won’t admit it. The Aggies got the best of ’Bama last year, but they’re limping into this one. A&M quarterback Max Johnson isn’t 100 percent (he reportedly has a broken hand), but neither is Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. This should be a fun game to watch regardless, but the Tide should get their revenge here. Alabama 42, Texas A&M 17

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: A&M’s magic seems to be all used up after last year’s upset over the Tide. Despite two ranked wins, the wheels continue to fall off for the Aggies in what should be a dominant win for Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Alabama 45, Texas A&M 19

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Since A&M joined the SEC, the Aggies have probably had as much success as anyone in the league against the Tide. The Aggies have beaten them … twice. That’s how dominant Saban and Alabama have been. The Crimson Tide rarely loses to the same team in consecutive games. I don’t see that happening on Saturday. In fact, I think Alabama is going to take out some frustrations — both from last season and this offseason — out on the Aggies. And, oddly enough, I don’t think it matters who Alabama’s quarterback is. Alabama 44, Texas A&M 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Texas A&M has been known to allow offenses to have far too many explosive plays in the passing attack. If Young starts, he'll be looking to win through the air. The Aggies rank bottom-three in run defense, allowing opponents to average 170.2 yards per game. If Young’s backup, Jalen Milroe starts, the Tide might pull a New England Patriots in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills and pound the ball all evening in Tuscaloosa. The bottom line is Alabama just beat a Top-20 team with its backup quarterback. Saban has only suffered back-to-back losses against the same team twice in his career, and both rosters ended up going to stellar bowl games. The Tide keeps rolling and the Aggies keep spiraling. Alabama 41, Texas A&M 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Ah, the game of the week in the SEC. Whether or not the petty offseason feud between Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher and Saban actually impacts this game is not an important talking point. Texas A&M's offense has looked lethargic almost all season, which could spell trouble against Alabama. That being said, Alabama wins this one, but Texas A&M by no means will make it easy for them. Alabama 42, Texas A&M 31

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here