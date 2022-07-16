Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Jimbo Fisher hasn't forgotten that feeling from last October 9 in College Station. Neither has Nick Saban. Now, one has a chance to even the score while the other has the opportunity to double down.

No pressure, right?

Texas A&M has the chance to enter Bryant-Denny Stadium undefeated. So does Alabama if it can get past Texas in Week 2 and Arkansas in Week 5. The game very well could decide who represents the SEC West in Atlanta come December.

It also has an extra flare thanks to offseason comments.

Saban criticized Fisher and the Aggies' recruiting class, stating how A&M "basically bought" its No. 1 recruiting class. Less than 24 hours later, Fisher responded, telling the SEC to "go dig into his past."

It won't be pretty for the two come Saturday afternoon in the first week in October. Saban is out to make sure he doesn't lose to an opponent twice. Fisher isn't coming with open arms either. When asked if he and his former coach would work things out, the fifth-year Aggie coach said he was "done" and moving forward.

One thing is for certain; the showdown in Titletown is must-see TV.

Make sure to follow along at AllAggies.com as we preview every matchup for Texas A&M during the 2022 season. Now, onto our staff predictions.

Matt Galatzan - Editor-in-Chief

The talk of Week 6 will be the Aggies and the Crimson Tide. Storylines will be everywhere, including whether or not the Aggies can repeat their upset or No. 1 Alabama. Or even more likely, the feud between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban. Unfortunately for the Aggies, Alabama remembers what happened last season in College Station, and the crowd in Tuscaloosa will as well.

Without stability under center, and the majority of their top player makers from the season before gone, I think this game is going to be a bloodbath for the Aggies, and it could be over by halftime.

Alabama 51, Texas A&M 17

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

There's no olive branch waiting in Tuscaloosa for the Aggies. That's not directed at the newly-formed rivalry between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban. This is about the fans that call the Tide their team. They will be rowdy. They will be ready. They will be out for blood and not just as a saying.

The Aggies still have questions at quarterback. Alabama doesn't. Kenyon Green didn't allow a sack to star pass-rusher Will Anderson when filling in at left tackle. He's now in the NFL. In his career, Saban has lost back-to-back games against an opponent twice. Neither were former assistants.

It's early, but Saban was embarrassed on national television in Aggieland. He's not taking his foot off the gas for four quarters, regardless of the score.

Alabama 38, Texas A&M 24

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

It'll be fun. It'll be close. But it's in Tuscaloosa, so Alabama wins. Why? Nick Saban has lost five games at home since 2008. Five. And, yes, Texas A&M was one of them back in 2012. But no one is confusing any of the quarterbacks on A&M's roster for Johnny Manziel.

Alabama 31, Texas A&M 28

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

In what is probably the biggest game of the SEC from a national interest standpoint, revenge is the key for the Alabama players and staff. With the Aggies expected to be one of the toughest matchups for the Tide, there will be a little more motivation on the home sideline in Tuscaloosa.

The offseason back-and-forth between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban makes this one so much more interesting too. That said, Alabama will be no match for the 2022 version of the Aggies.

Alabama 45, Texas A&M 24

Matthew Gresser - Staff Writer

This Week 6 matchup between Texas A&M and Alabama has the potential to be the game of the year. Last year's showdown was the first time Nick Saban lost to one of his former assistants. He is determined to not let that happen for the second year in a row.

Texas A&M will have an improved roster in 2022, especially on offense. It's not out of the question for the Aggies to upset the Tide once again. However, it is bold of anyone to pick against Saban. A&M won't have the home atmosphere on its side, which certainly played a role in last year's 41-38 win. The Tide take care of business at home.

Alabama 45, Texas A&M 38

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

There might not be a more anticipated game in college football this season than Week 6 between Texas A&M and Alabama. After the petty "feud" between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban this offseason, there is no doubt both coaches will want this game even more than usual, even if they don't outright say so.

Ultimately, this Alabama team is arguably the best in the country and will be too much for Texas A&M. The Aggies will keep it close but the Tide will pull away late.

Texas A&M 28 Alabama 38

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here