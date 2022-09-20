Texas A&M Week 4 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks

The Texas A&M Aggies will open their SEC slate on Saturday when they face Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Aggies (2-1) enter the game coming off a hard-fought 17-9 win over Miami (FL), a battle of two ranked teams. The victory allowed the Aggies to slide up one spot to No. 23 in the AP Top 25. Meanwhile, Arkansas (3-0), which needed a little push at the end to beat Missouri State, is No. 10.

Saturday’s game is set for 6 p.m. central.

The Aggies have started putting their seismic loss to Appalachian State in Week 2 in the rear-view window. Coach Jimbo Fisher was happy with quarterback Max Johnson’s start against Miami last weekend, and it sounds like a few players that missed the Miami game should be back on Saturday for Arkansas.

The Aggies are not only out to start SEC play on the right foot, but they’re also seeking to erase the sour taste of last season’s loss to Arkansas, which contributed to an 8-4 record and a 4-4 record in SEC action.

Arkansas Razorbacks

2022 Record: 3-0

Head coach: Sam Pittman

Pittman is in his third year as head coach at Arkansas.

Offensive Set: Multiple

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Returning starters on offense: 5

The Razorbacks have nearly the same projected starting lineup for this week as they did to start the season. One notable change is the rise of running back Raheim Sanders, who is the first Arkansas running back to rush for 100 or more yards in his first three games since 2013. He was an All-SEC Freshman performer a year ago, so it’s not much of a surprise. He had 242 total yards against Missouri State. The other change is Matt Landers, who has slid past Ketron Jackson on the depth chart. The Toledo transfer is coming off a 123-yard receiving game against Missouri State last week.

Projected offensive starters:

QB KJ Jefferson*

RB Raheim Sanders

WR Matt Landers

WR Jadon Haselwood

WR Warren Thompson

TE Trey Knox

LT Luke Jones

LG Brady Latham*

C Ricky Stromberg*

RG Beaux Limmer*

RT Dalton Wagner*

* denotes returning starter

Returning starters on defense: 3

The season-ending shoulder injury to safety Jaden Catalon reduced the Razorbacks’ number of returning starters to three. Latavious Brini slid into that role for the Missouri State game, which was his first Arkansas start. But he has plenty of SEC experience — he played at Georgia last year before transferring to the Razorbacks, national championship ring and all. Defensive end Jashaud Stewart is the other notable change to the lineup projected from the preseason. He missed the Missouri State game. If he misses the A&M game, Landon Jackson, an LSU transfer, is listed as his backup.

Projected defensive starters:

DE Zach Williams

DT Isaiah Nichols

DT Eric Gregory

DE Jashaud Stewart

LB Bumper Pool*

LB Drew Sanders

CB Hudson Clark

CB Dwight McGlothern

NB Myles Slusher*

S Latavious Brini

S Simeon Blair*

* denotes returning starter

