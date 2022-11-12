How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas A&M vs. Auburn
The Texas A&M Aggies will try to snap their five-game losing streak when they travel to Auburn, Ala., to face the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5) has hit rock bottom at this point. The Aggies have lost consecutive games to Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Florida. To reach a bowl game, the Aggies must win their remaining three games, starting with the trip to Auburn. After that, the Aggies host UMass, a team with just one win this season. After that, it’s the season finale against LSU, a team that has SEC West Division title aspirations after beating Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday.
The Tigers (3-6, 1-5) have their own issues. They fired Bryan Harsin as head coach last week, shortly after hiring a new athletic director. Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, a Tigers legend at running back, is the interim head coach. He lost his debut against Mississippi State, though it went to overtime before the Bulldogs won, 39-33.
Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Aggies’ matchup against the Tigers on Saturday:
Game Information: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers
Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.
Betting via SI SportsBook
Spread: Texas A&M plus-2
Over/Under: 48.5
Moneyline: Auburn -133 (-110); Texas A&M +105 (-118)
TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic), FuboTV (try it free)
Radio: Texas A&M Radio Network; Sirius/XM Channel 133 or 192 (XM 963).
