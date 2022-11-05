Texas A&M Aggies vs. Florida Gators Staff Predictions

The Texas A&M Aggies will try and snap their four-game losing streak when they host the Florida Gators on Saturday at Kyle Field.

The All Aggies staff provides their predictions for Saturday's game.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher: The Aggies and Gators are in a similar boat in that they have performed well below expectations this season record-wise. The Gators have only lost to ranked teams, while the Aggies have lost the majority of their games in close contests. Still. the Aggies are a bit dysfunctional on both sides of the ball right now, and while the Gators defense is atrocious, I think their offense gets the job done in College Station. Florida 41 Texas A&M 37

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: This game could go either way. The Gators have been up and down all year, but mostly down as of late. A&M has changed quarterbacks again and now freshman Conner Weigman is at the reins. He threw four touchdowns in his debut last week, so look for the Aggies offense to continue growing in this one. Texas A&M 31, Florida 20

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Weigman’s debut was a pleasant surprise for the Aggies. With momentum on its side despite A&M’s loss to Ole Miss, I think the Aggies end the losing streak and get one step closer to bowl eligibility with a win over Florida. Texas A&M 34, Florida 32

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: If the money didn’t matter and you could fire A&M coach Jimbo Fisher now, would you? Many Aggie fans have contemplated that question. Look, he was a long-haul hire. That’s why he has a 10-year deal. What you have here is a team with no quarterback. In college football, that’s a big problem. Florida has a quarterback. That’s a bigger problem … for A&M. Florida 31, Texas A&M 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: This one is all about stopping the quarterback. Florida's Anthony Richardson is averaging 6.2 yards as a runner and has scored six touchdowns. Texas A&M is allowing teams to average 4.8 yards per run and over 200 yards per game. As for the Aggies, Weigman targeted four different receivers for touchdowns while setting an A&M freshman record. The Gators rank 95th nationally in pass defense and have allowed 10 touchdowns in coverage. Which team prevails? Give me the hot hand with Weigman. Texas A&M 31, Florida 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Texas A&M may have something special in Weigman, who looked good against Ole Miss. Opposite him is Richardson, who has been up and down this season. Give me Texas A&M at home, though, breaking a rough four-game losing streak. Texas A&M 31, Florida 21

