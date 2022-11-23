How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas A&M vs. LSU

One more game, and the Texas A&M Aggies’ forgettable 2022 will finally be over.

The Aggies will host LSU in the regular-season finale for both teams at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Only one team will be playing on — and it won’t be the Aggies.

Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6) finally ended its six-game losing streak, but even that wasn’t an easy thing to do against near-hapless UMass, as the Aggies only won that game, 20-3. It’s been a harsh reckoning for the Aggies and their coach, Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies started the season as a team some thought could get into the College Football Playoff. Then, the Aggies lost to Appalachian State at home in Week 2. Then the Aggies lost to Mississippi State on the road to begin the month of October. And then they kept losing until they beat UMass.

It's an ugly finish that will lead to a lot of soul-searching this offseason for Fisher, his staff and his roster.

LSU (9-2, 6-1) bounced back from its embarrassing season-opening loss to Florida State under first-year coach Brian Kelly and has an outside chance at reaching the CFP, though a lot has to happen in order for the Tigers to slide into the Top 4.

Game Information: Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 26, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Kyle Field, College Stadium, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas A&M plus-10

Over/Under: 47

Moneyline: LSU -400 (-118); Texas A&M +275 (-110)

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas A&M Radio Network; Sirius/XM Channel 133 or 190 (XM 961).

