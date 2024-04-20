Texas A&M Aggies Maroon & White Spring Game: Live Updates
A new era of Texas A&M Aggies football is here, and fans will get their first chance to check out the re-tooled roster in action.
After six seasons of Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies are starting fresh with former defensive coordinator Mike Elko amid a 7-6 finish in 2023. Fisher was fired after going 19-15 in his final three seasons, including finishing 5-7 after securing the No. 1 recruiting class in FBS history.
"We made tremendous strides from scrimmage one to scrimmage two (Tuesday), which I think we would be pretty poor coaches if we did not," Elko said. "I thought just the overall timing of what we were trying to get done looked significantly better. Much less pre-snap penalties, pre-snap alignment problems. We looked like a much cleaner operation."
Everything is changing entering the offseason. Bobby Petrino returned to Arkansas after a one-year stay as the Aggies' offensive coordinator. He'll be replaced by Kansas State's Collin Klein, who just helped the Wildcats finish 10th in scoring (37.1 points per game) and 23rd in total yards.
Elko hired Florida linebacker coach Jay Bateman as defensive coordinator and saw defensive line and interim coach Elijah Robinson depart the program to take over as Syracuse's defensive coordinator.
The spring game will also mark the return of 2023 starter Conner Weigman. After winning the starting job over Max Johnson in fall camp, Weigman was coasting toward record-setting numbers before a lower-body injury suffered in Week 4's win over Auburn sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
Weigman will have stiff competition once more as both Jaylen Henderson and Marcel Reed impressed with the first-team offense. Henderson, a sophomore transfer from Fresno State, guided A&M to a 2-1 regular season and threw for 715 yards and six touchdowns against two interceptions.
Reed, a member of the 2023 recruiting class, played most of the Texas Bowl after Henderson suffered an injury to his non-throwing arm during the opening drive. He completed 20 of 33 pass attempts for 361 yards and led the team in rushing with 29 yards and a touchdown.
"Our kids deserve an opportunity at the end of spring to go out and play a game," Elko said. "For us, we want to do the best we can to make it game-like."
LIVE SCRIMMAGE UPDATES WILL APPEAR HERE...