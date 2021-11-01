Aggies DC Mike Elko's Success Makes Him Likely Candidate At TCU

COLLEGE STATION -- Mike Elko turned down an offer to interview with Kansas. He turned down an offer to interview at Temple. Would he say no to another top program in the state of Texas?

For the first time in over two decades, TCU football will be looking for its next coach. Gary Patterson is out following a 20-year run in Fort Worth, and now the Horned Frogs will be looking for a new leader.

Multiple reports suggest that SMU's Sonny Dykes is the front-runner for the position following his success with the Mustangs over the past two years. UTSA's Jeff Traylor is also expected to be in consideration following the Roadrunners' 8-0 run to begin the 2021 season.

Should TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati be willing to trust a coordinator instead of a proven coach, Elko should be considered a top name on the list.

Taking a look at Elko's resume, the results speak for themselves. Since his arrival in 2018, the Aggies' defense has been one of the country's best across the board. Currently, A&M ranks fourth nationally in points allowed (16.1) and fourth in the conference in total yards (329.3 yards per game).

It's the recruiting to where Elko has thrived as of late. A&M continues to produce top 10 classes under his direction and has expanded the recruiting trail well outside the southeastern region of the country.

Star defensive back Antonio Johnson was the No. 1 defensive player from Illinois. Antonio Doyle was the top linebacker in the state of Missouri. Defensive end Jahzion Harris hails from New York, while fellow edge rushers Fadil Diggs and Donnell Harris come from Pennsylvania and Florida, respectively.

The rebuild of TCU isn't one that should take much time for the next head coach. Barring any transfers, the Horned Frogs have a stable backfield with Max Duggan, a three-year starter at quarterback, and former five-star running back Zach Evans.

The biggest concern this season for the Horned Frogs has been their defense. TCU allowed near 600 yards of offense to SMU in the "Battle of the Iron Skillet" last September before struggling against Texas and its ground game of Bijan Robinson and Rochshon Johnson.

TCU has been losers of double-digit outings against Oklahoma, West Virginia and Kansas State over the past month. The team is currently allowing 402.7 yards per game and 33 points per outing — both of which are bottom three in the conference.

The city of Fort Worth is an easy selling point, as are the boosters willing to spend money on its program. Last year, Amon G. Carter Stadium was renovated with an expansion on the east side of the stadium worth $118 million.

Winning in the Big 12 could become easier in the coming years. Both Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC no later than 2025. The additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF all could take time to adjust to life in the Power 5 program.

TCU's recruiting program and its facilities make the Horned Frogs an easy favorite to contend with within the near future and for perhaps the long haul.

Elko, who currently is making a little more than $2 million a year as A&M's defensive coordinator, is destined to one day take over a program. Is TCU the one to make him leave Aggieland for good?

