Texas A&M Safety Bryce Anderson Announces Plans for Next Season

The Texas A&M Aggies are losing another member of their secondary following the end of the regular season.

Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, Texas A&M safety Bryce Anderson plans to enter the transfer portal after four seasons in College Station.

Anderson, who missed most of the 2025 season after suffering an injury against Notre Dame, preserved his redshirt and will now look to play his final year of college football elsewhere.

Bryce Anderson Latest Texas A&M Player to Enter Portal

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson reacts against the LSU Tigers during the third quarter. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Other Texas A&M players set to enter the portal include edge rushers Solomon Williams and Rylan Kennedy, cornerback Jayvon Thomas, linebacker Tristan Jernigan and safety Jordan Pride.

Additionally, the Aggies are losing multiple players that have declared for the NFL Draft, including cornerback Will Lee III, wide receiver KC Concepcion and running back EJ Smith with more expected to join them.

It's safe to say that Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko will have multiple roster holes to fill this offseason.

Bryce Anderson's Texas A&M Career

Texas A&M Aggies safety Bryce Anderson celebrates after stopping a two-point conversion during the first quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Anderson ends his Texas A&M career appearing in 40 games while posting 116 total tackles (70 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and one touchdown.

Anderson arrived to College Station as part of the highly-touted 2022 recruiting class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher alongside other notable true freshman like defensive linemen Walter Nolen and Shemar Stewart, wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall, quarterback Conner Weigman, cornerback Denver Harris, defensive lineman LT Overton and more.

Though that recruiting class fell severely short of meeting expectations at Texas A&M, Anderson stuck around and showed commitment to the program.

Anderson made a solid impact as a true freshman, posting 28 total tackles (16 solo) and one forced fumble.

Anderson then had arguaby the best season of his career in 2023, tallying career-high numbers in total tackles (55), pass breakups (four) and sacks (1.5) while adding an interception and a forced fumble.

Then in 2024, Anderson had 24 total tackles (16 solo), two pass breakups and a 45-yard pick-six, which came in Texas A&M's 33-20 win in Gainesville over the Florida Gators. This victory was one of the highlights of the Aggies' seven-game winning streak.

Texas A&M is still dealing with the disappointment of how the season ended in the College Football Playoff but will have to move on quickly and address the roster for next season.