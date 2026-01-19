Texas A&M Well Represented on ESPN's 2026 NFL Draft Prospect Positional Rankings

The Texas A&M Aggies were able to put together a much-improved 2025 season in year two under head coach Mike Elko. The Aggies ended the season with an 11-2 overall record and a 7-1 record in the SEC, while making an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

And now, as the Aggies look to reload their roster for the incoming 2026 season, over the past few weeks in the transfer portal, some of the talented Aggies who led the 2025 squad are now headed off to the NFL, with a few standing out to NFL draft analysts.

As ESPN Draft Analyst Field Yates recently released his top 25 prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft, along with ranking the top five prospects at each position, and the Aggies will see four of their own on the list. Here's a look at those highly rated Aggies who made Yates' list.

Cashius Howell, Edge Rusher

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Standout edge rusher Cashius Howell was the only Aggie that made Yates' top 25 prospects in the entire draft, with Howell slotting in as the No. 18 overall player on the board. In his final season in College Station, the premier edge rusher totaled 31 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, six pass deflections, and a forced fumble en route to earning the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year honor.

Yates broke down what makes Howell one of the top prospects in this year's NFL Draft, highlighting the edge rusher's explosivity while taking note of what could be a possible weakness for Howell at the next level.

"A team looking for instant juice off the edge will find it in Howell, a former Bowling Green star who played his final two seasons at Texas A&M," Yates wrote. "In 2025, Howell posted 11.5 sacks and won SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He has a blazing first step to get offensive tackles on their heels. And he can really torque his body to turn the corner when chasing down pocket passers. Despite this natural rushing ability, some scouts have wrestled with his lack of arm length."

KC Concepcion, Wide Receiver

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt for a touchdown during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Although wide receiver KC Concepcion spent just one season in College Station, the wide receiver had an impactful season as one of Texas A&M's top offensive weapons. Yates slots the wide receiver as the fifth-best player at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft.

In his single season with the Aggies, Concepcion tallied 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns, and not only was the wide receiver a weapon on offense, but he was a threat in the return game, with Concepcion averaging nearly 20 yards per punt return and two punt return touchdowns.

The wideouts' big-play ability on offense and special teams should be highly coveted by many teams looking to add a serious weapon to their roster.

Trey Zuhn III, Offensive Lineman

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The long-time Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III ranked as the No. 3 center in the class by Yates, which is somewhat interesting, with Zuhn spending most of his time in College Station starting at left tackle.

And a good one at that, with Zuhn earning all-conference honors; however, the offensive lineman does have the position flexibility playing 126 snaps at center in 2025 per Pro Football Focus. He allowed just ten pressures and two sacks on 435 pass protections.

Zuhn provides an experienced player with plenty of snaps in a challenging conference like the SEC, who should be able to compete for a job in the NFL.

Chase Bisontis, Offensive Lineman

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

And rounding out the Aggies on the list, Yates ranks three-year starter offensive lineman Chase Bisontis as the No. 4 offensive guard available in the 2026 draft class.

Bisontis was an immediate impact player for the Aggies when he arrived on campus, as Bisontis played in all 13 games and started 12 at left tackle for the Aggies as a true freshman and then started his last two seasons with the Maroon and White at left guard.

The offensive lineman would give any team a physical presence in the interior of their line with Bisontis standing at six-foot-five, 315 pounds, and a proven pass blocker, surrendering just 12 pressures in all 13 games this season.