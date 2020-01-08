The 2020 Season is Kellen Mond's Year...or Else

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Kellen Mond struggled in 2019. There, it's said, now let's move on and look ahead instead of addressing a narrative that's overplayed.

The junior from San Antonio stated at the SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., that was the best quarterback in the SEC heading into the new season. On paper, that could have made sense following a 3,000-plus passing yard, 30 touchdown season in his sophomore campaign.

Perhaps the schedule played a role in Mond's regression, but his numbers diminished through the air and in the end zone. Relying on his legs equally as his arm, the quarterback defined dual-threat ability due to lack of depth in the backfield.

Granted, his 67-yard touchdown run in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State was impressive to say the least. End the season on a high note, Mond and his teammates now have unfinished business ahead as the decade would come to a close.

If pressure wasn't on enough for the rising senior, it certainly should rise following Wednesday's news of another Southeastern Conference quarterback leaving for the NFL. Georgia signal-caller Jake Fromm announced his decision to forgo his senior season and head to the NFL Draft.

Although Mond's numbers mirrored similar to that of the junior Bulldogs, Fromm will be losing a plethora of offensive lineman and weapons such as wide receiver Lawrence Cager and running back D'Andre Swift. With his stock at an all-time high, Fromm's best choice was to leave Athens before he could see his draft collateral drop.

The news of the junior leaving for the NFL now makes four quarterbacks from the conference heading to the NFL. LSU quarterback and Heisman winner Joe Burrow is expected to be the No.1 pick while Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa should follow soon after. Kentucky's all-purpose weapon Lynn Bowden Jr. declared for the draft in December after a productive season with the Wildcats.

Players such as Vanderbilt's Riley Neal and Missouri's Kelly Bryant will be done at their programs after redshirt senior seasons. Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks announced his decision to transfer after suffering a season-ending injury and being replaced by Kyle Trask.

With all the recent moves by quarterbacks, that leaves Mond as the veteran leader of the SEC. That could be a good and a bad thing simultaneously, depending on how one looks at the formula. Expectations will be high for Mond and the Aggies to succeed.

That also could be the downfall of A & M should other teams improve.

The Aggies endured one of the toughest schedules in NCAA history, facing three No.1 opponents in a single season. A & M also became the first team since 1975 to meet the AP's top three preseason teams all in one year as well.

A & M should see growth to begin the decade in the third season under Jimbo Fisher. Not only are 25-plus seniors expected to return, their out of conference schedule should play into their favor. The Aggies will face Fresno State, Abilene Christian, North Texas before facing their "big opponent" in a Colorado roster who finished 5-7 and will be without Steven Montez.

Even the team's in-conference schedule should bring A & M better days ahead with a veteran roster in place. Vanderbilt and South Carolina both struggled in 2018 and should not be viewed as genuine contenders moving forward while Arkansas will need to replace Nick Starkel under center.

LSU will lose more than Burrow, but quarterback concerns could be growing as the center of problems in Baton Rouge. The same could go for Alabama as Nick Saban will need to decide who will take over between Mac Jones, freshman Taulia Tagovailoa or incoming five-star Bryce Young. Both schools from the "Magnolia State" could have struggles with a first-year coach.

Which leads Mond and the Aggies in the center for success come 2020. The offense will be losing starters Colton Prater and Quartney Davis but could be replaced with an impending freshman offensive lineman and freshman wide receiver Ainais Smith. The same could be said on defense with Justin Madubuike looking like the team's only significant loss.

But with the chance to contend in 2020, pressure will be on Mond to make the adjustments for better numbers. As the veteran leader under center, a four-year starter should on blossom in his final season. All the weapons are in place and the offensive line will hopefully correct itself after allowing 31 sacks last season.

Mond has the chance to enhance his skills and bring A & M to more than just a SEC Championship. He also could be the problem that lies in the Aggies' offense if the team cannot produce positive plays for Fisher and company.

Much like LSU in 2019, the Aggies will be a veteran roster hoping to compete for a national title to start the decade. The Tigers relied on their quarterback to exceed expectations after the critics counted them out.

One game is excellent, but Mond has yet to silence the critics around College Station. August should give a sign of which way his legacy will be remembered in Aggieland.