Ticket Market for Texas A&M-Ole Miss Game

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC slate on Saturday when they host Ole Miss at Kyle Field at 6:30 p.m.

It’s the Aggies’ first home game in more than a month. If you’re planning to make the last-minute trip to College Station, here’s a look at ticket prices for the game, along with futures prices for the Aggies and other teams in the SEC.

Tickets for Ole MIss

If you’re headed to the game, there are opportunities for tickets per SI Tickets.

As of Thursday evening, tickets on the 400 level in the end zone were going for $76. That’s the closest you can get to the field for under $100. After that, the tickets start to creep up steadily. The cheapest 300-level ticket is $106, which is in the upper end zone. If you’re looking for a 200-level seat, you can expect it to start at $143 for a mezzanine corner seat.

If you’re a big spender, well it’s going to cost you $1,251 for a West Club seat on the home side of Kyle Field.

The SEC Championship Game

The Aggies are toast when it comes to the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. The futures seats for the Aggies for that game are the baseline for any Power 5 team — $15 for a lower-level sideline, $10 for an lower-level end zone and $5 for an upper-level sideline.

Only five SEC teams have a higher futures price than the baselines, led by Alabama, which has a futures price of $450 for its most expensive seat. After that it’s Georgia ($414), Tennessee ($126), LSU ($68) and Ole Miss ($23). An Aggies win makes those Rebels tickets just a little cheaper next week.

The College Football Playoff

Texas A&M already has three losses already this season, so its chances of making the Playoff are remote. That’s reflected in its futures prices for tickets for the College Football Playoff championship game. A lower-level end zone seat would cost you $15, which is unchanged from last week.

When it comes to New Year’s Six bowl games, the Aggies have futures prices for each of the six games, including Cotton (a high of $25), Orange ($25) and Sugar ($25).

When it comes to the national championship game, the Ohio State Buckeyes have the most expensive futures price at $250. Georgia is right behind them at $248.

