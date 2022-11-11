Tickets Prices for Aggies vs. Tigers

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC slate on Saturday when they travel to Auburn on Saturday night.

If you’re making the trip to Auburn, keep these tickets prices in mind if you still need some for the game.

Tickets for Auburn

If you’re headed to the game, there are opportunities for tickets per SI Tickets.

You can get into Jordan-Hare Stadium right now for under $100, if you’re willing to sit in the upper level of the stadium, which is in the end zone. A ticket in that level is going as low as $62 each.

There are also significant opportunities to get into the lower level for under $100 for each ticket, a price likely driven by the fact that both teams are under-.500 right now.

The highest lower-level seat is in Lower Level 9, Row 12, which is going for $301 each. You can also grab a club season in what Auburn calls Club Nelson for a little more than $400.

The SEC Championship Game

The Aggies are toast when it comes to the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. The futures seats for the Aggies for that game are the baseline for any Power 5 team — $15 for a lower-level sideline, $10 for an lower-level end zone and $5 for an upper-level sideline.

Only five SEC teams have a higher futures price than the baselines, led by Georgia, which now has futures prices as high as $450. The others above the baseline are LSU ($387), Alabama ($135) and Ole Miss ($18). Alabama and Ole Miss play each other on Saturday.

The College Football Playoff

Texas A&M is out of the race for the College Football Playoff. That’s reflected in their futures prices for tickets for both the College Football Playoff championship game and any of the New Year’s Six games. A lower-level end zone seat would cost you $15, which is unchanged from last week. It’s also the baseline for any of the FBS teams that SI samples.

The highest futures price for either CFP semifinal game belongs to Georgia and Ohio State, each of which are tracking at $100. That’s a drop from last week.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here