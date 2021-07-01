Top OT Recruit Kelvin Banks On Aggies: "I Could See Myself Playing With Them"

The Texas A&M Aggies are cleaning up on the recruiting trail, securing three elite commitments since last Friday morning, and it appears they may not be done quite yet.

Following his recent visit to College Station, top offensive 2022 tackle recruit Kelvin Banks looks to be the latest elite prospect to have his eye on the maroon and white.

"I could see myself playing with them," Banks said. "They were pretty cool. I had a good time with Layden (Robinson), playing games.”

The Summer Creek (Humble, TX) product has no shortage of offers from elite programs around the country, but he has been particularly impressed with the way the 2022 class has been developing.

“They have a lot of people behind the program, a lot of people committed there," Banks said. "They’ll have a good stepping stone with this class. The team they already have is great.”

Outside of the Aggie commits, Banks has also been impressed with the direction of Jimbo Fisher's program -- a program that narrowly missed out on its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance last season.

“They have a great coaching staff," Banks said. "This past season was a good season. I can tell they’re heading in the direction of the playoffs.”

With all that said, if there is one thing that is going to make the difference for him, it is going to be his teammates, and the connections he makes along the way.

"For me the biggest part of recruiting is me being around people I wanna be around for four years. Being able to pick up and call people after my college career.”

Banks is set to make his decision on July 24, when he will make his final choice between the Aggies, the Texas Longhorns, the LSU Tigers, and the Oregon Ducks, among others.

